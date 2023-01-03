Larsa Pippen was back to bikinis as she posed for a stunning photo. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

Following her fun getaway to Turks & Caicos featuring various bikinis, Larsa Pippen rocked another two-piece swimsuit as she welcomed the new year.

Pippen, 48, looked incredible, wearing a curve-hugging bikini consisting of a light pattern with mostly pastel colors such as orange, pink, and yellow scattered on her primarily white top.

The bottoms matched that pattern, with thin straps extending around Pippen’s hips. Over the top of her bikini, she wore an open white shirt by Pretty Little Things, which hung slightly off one shoulder.

Pippen also wore black shades with dark eyeliner and pink lipstick while her brown locks flowed down her back. Her nails featured gorgeous blue polish, contrasting against her white shirt.

Among her accessories were a silver ankle bracelet and one slightly visible earring. She had a bright small yellow purse in one hand featuring thin straps hanging from it and what appeared to be small buttons placed along the handles.

Pippen held the unique yellow purse by her side and wore matching yellow sandals to complete her stunning look.

The Real Housewives of Miami star posed indoors, standing in front of large clear windows with a beautiful backdrop consisting of a swimming pool, lounge chairs, and vibrant foliage.

Larsa Pippen extends New Year’s blessings in bikini

Larsa didn’t leave the latest bikini photo for her many followers without adding a cheerful message. She used the caption space to wish her 4.6 million followers all the best for the new year.

“I hope 2023 brings you blessings on blessings,” Pippen wrote in her caption, giving a shout to “@prettylittlething” for her shirt.

The sizzling share led to nearly 25,000 likes as of this report and over 400 comments, with most remarks admiring the look or returning new year wishes toward Pippen.

Larsa Pippen has Larsa Marie jewelry line

Pippen knows the importance of looking great by combining accessories with stylish outfits. In addition to her recent post promoting Pretty Little Things, she also has her own brand of jewelry, Larsa Marie, which launched in 2002.

The brand was co-founded with a high-end jewelry designer based in Los Angeles, California, and brings Pippen’s unique tastes to an array of dazzling items.

“The line caters to all women with a goal of giving them affordable luxury direct to their door,” part of the brand’s website indicates about the collection, also indicating it features “one-of-a-kind, handmade jewelry.”

Along with the above, the website specifics the pieces use “high-quality diamonds” that are “ethical & conflict free.”

Pippen sometimes models jewelry from Larsa Marie on her Instagram, letting fans and followers know of new items or special sales.

As of this report, some of Larsa Marie’s bestsellers include the Elm Pave Diamond Huge Earring, Ronnie Cuban Link Bracelet, and Sylvie Emerald Ring, with prices ranging from $345 to $3,865.

The Real Housewives of Miami is currently streaming on Peacock.