Larsa Pippen looked red hot in her pajamas on Christmas morning as she sent out “lots of love” to her 4.6 million followers.

The Real Housewives of Miami star opted for her usual body-hugging attire as she struck a pose at home to mark the festive occasion.

Larsa was clad in a comfortable red onesie with long sleeves and a plunging neckline.

She accessorized with a large silver watch and showed off her long blue nails while chilling at home.

The mom of three looked glam in her full face of makeup, including a shade of dark brown lipstick, dark smokey eyes, and bronzy cheeks.

Larsa’s waist-length hair was straightened for the occasion and parted down the middle while flowing down her shoulders and back.

Larsa Pippen sends out a Christmas greeting

The Real Housewives of Miami star posed barefoot with a stunning blue and white graphic wallpaper as her backdrop.

Larsa leaned against the wall with one foot propped up behind her as she gave a sly look to the camera in the skintight outfit that showed off her curves.

“Merry Christmas. sending u lots of love 🎄” she captioned the Instagram post.

Larsa got several responses from her followers, who all sent their happy holiday greetings.

We also saw some familiar faces in the mix, including Larsa’s castmate Marysol Patton who wrote, “I feel the spirit 🎄.”

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga also chimed in and wished Larsa “Merry christmas love ❤️.”

Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

RHOM star Larsa Pippen has a jewelry line

The Real Housewives of Miami star is known for her racy online photos, but she’s also an entrepreneur after accomplishing a lifelong dream of creating a jewelry line.

Last season she showed off her brand, Larsa Marie, a high-end jewelry line where she serves as co-founder.

We saw some of the stunning pieces during the launch, which aired in a previous episode, and since then, Larsa has been going full force with the brand.

The company was founded in 2020, and the 48-year-old partnered with a high-end LA jewelry dealer to provide affordable luxury for all women.

The items are exclusively sold online, and the company promises that the diamonds used in their jewelry are ethical and conflict-free. You can order bracelets, rings, necklaces, and earrings on the website; the prices range from $350 to $20,000.

The handmade pieces are one of a kind and are all made to order, as Larsa Marie is committed to selling only high-quality luxury diamonds at a great value.

The Real Housewives of Miami is currently streaming on Peacock.