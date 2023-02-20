Larsa Pippen has been making waves ever since she started dating Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan.

The pair already seems a bit odd, considering that she’s 48 years old and he is 16 years younger.

And if that wasn’t enough, there’s an awkward family tie there too. Marcus’s father famously played professional basketball alongside Larsa’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, for over a decade.

That hasn’t stopped Larsa from finding love with the much-younger man, though, and now, she’s making sure everyone knows that she’s only got her sights set on one person.

Larsa and Marcus made their romance Instagram official last month. Then, Larsa made it clear again that he is her “forever valentine” in a Valentine’s Day post just last week.

Now, she’s taking to Instagram again, this time in a solo photo that is sure to leave her fans thirsting. But the caption tells it all, as it says, “You’re the only one I got my sights on.”

Larsa Pippen goes curvy in a string bikini

Larsa Pippen’s bikini photo has only been posted for three hours at the time of this publication, and, in that short time, has already been liked more than 14,000 times and has amassed hundreds of comments.

It’s not surprising though, as Larsa is making sure to show off her best angle, showing her her ample rear as she poses from the side.

From that angle, you can also see the brown wooden beadwork where her bikini bottoms tie together. The top is held on by a similar tiny string with wooden beads around her neck and also wrapping around her midsection to hold the nude fabric in place.

Larsa kept her makeup natural, accentuating the bikini with a pair of black plastic sunglasses, diamond stud earrings, and a thin gold anklet.

Larsa Pippen’s RHOM co-stars are happy about her relationship with Marcus Jordan

Rumors about Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s romance started up in the fall of 2022, but it took months for the happy couple to finally make their official couple reveal.

Now, it seems The Real Housewives of Miami star can’t stop gushing about her new man, and based on this latest post above, that’s not going to stop any time soon.

Even before calling Marcus her “forever valentine” last week, she was busy making sure he knows how in love she is. And it turns out that Larsa’s happiness is something her RHOM co-stars are really happy about.

Alexia Echavarria even told Page Six that Larsa is “so in love with Marcus and why Marcus is so in love with her.”

She elaborated on the new romance after Larsa and Marcus finally made things official after previously claiming to just be friends.

“I respect Larsa when she said he was just a friend because guess what? He was a friend! He was in the friend zone,” Alexia said. “When she felt it, then it was time to make it official and they did. I respect that.”