Larsa Pippen loses her pants for the weekend

Larsa Pippen close up. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

Larsa Pippen is flaunting her fabulous legs in a no-pants look to celebrate the weekend. The 47-year-old reality star and former BFF to mogul Kim Kardashian was looking her usual flawless self in a pre-weekend Instagram share, one celebrating the final day of the working week and shouting out clothing brand Pretty Little Thing.

Larsa was all legs as she went snazzy in an oversized jacket, and fans have left her over 5,000 likes.

Larsa Pippen sizzles in leggy weekend look

The photo showed Larsa posing from an outdoor terrace and looking glam. The Real Housewives of Miami star went colorful as she rocked an aqua blue blazer with swirl prints in black and light green, also going nude with strappy high-heeled sandals that snaked their way up her ankles.

Larsa clutched a green bag matching her jacket, also offering a reflective view of her toned pins from the nearby floor-to-ceiling windows. She accessorized her leggy ensemble via statement shades and a French mani-pedi, then writing:

“Ready for the weekend @prettylittlething.”

Pippen made 2020 headlines for inking a six-figure deal with the affordable clothing label.

Larsa has been making headlines via her return to the small screen, although being back on the Housewives franchise comes with Larsa’s exit from another show. The ex to NBA icon Scottie Pippen is no longer besties with former E! stars, the Kardashians. While the family’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians series ended last year, Larsa has not resumed filming by former bestie Kim’s side on the Calabasas-based clan’s new Hulu show, The Kardashians.

Larsa Pippen speaks out on Kim K amid Pete Davidson relationship

Larsa has, however, continued to voice support for 41-year-old Kim, despite no longer being in the SKIMS founder’s inner circle.

Speaking on the Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yontef podcast and about Kim’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson, she said: “You know what? If they’re happy, I am happy. When people are happy, you know, it shows. I feel like they’re happy. So that’s all that matters.”

A Hollywood Life source, meanwhile, reports:

“The [Kardashian] family is definitely disappointed and angry Larsa would share what she did in the interview, but not really surprised because they feel like Larsa is just using them to further her career at this point.”

Larsa’s career is furthering itself, though. She’s back on TV, her Larsa Marie jewelry line has released new merch, and she’s gained Instagram followers since her bust-up with Kim’s family.

The Real Housewives of Miami airs on Peacock.