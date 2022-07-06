Larsa Pippen in white lingerie for birthday celebration is ‘blessed’

Larsa Pippen rang in her birthday in style, wearing a sexy, white lingerie ensemble to prep for a fun day ahead. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

Model and reality star Larsa Pippen got her birthday kicked off with a bang as she posed in some revealing undergarments on social media.

The Real Housewives of Miami star, who turns 48 today, shook up the internet and stopped those doom-scrollers in their tracks as she did what she does best and splashed another hot photo up on her Instagram page for her 4 million followers to drool over.

Looking tanned and toned, Larsa casually posed in a white lingerie set while announcing she was ready for some celebration as she rang in another year around the sun.

Larsa wore a white lingerie ensemble for her birthday

Standing in her lux bathroom for her one-pic post, Larsa was ravishing as she snapped a selfie while clad in the sensual attire, her golden locks pulled back while tendrils of teasing strands hung around her face for a framing effect.

With her smooth skin glowing and tan and her face in full make-up, complete with dramatic eye liner and a glossy pout, Larsa slayed in her birthday wear choice.

“Thx for being on this journey with me! I’m blessed to see another year 🎂” she penned next to the sensual snap as she playfully tugged on the top of her lingerie underwear.

Larsa had all her fans and celebrity friends alike rushing to wish the star a happy birthday, with comments like “SMOKIN 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 SEXXXXY,” “Happy birthday beautiful enjoy your day,” and heart-eye emojis dominating her page.

Larsa recently reunited with ex Scottie Pippen for a family get-together

Larsa may have a name that is known now as being attached to one of the hottest reality and Instagram stars out there, but it wasn’t that long ago that the stunner was famously tied to former professional basketball player Scottie Pippen, who helped snag six NBA championships for the Chicago Bulls during his long career.

The famous pair was married for 21 years before separating in 2018, their divorce eventually being finalized just this year.

Despite ending a long-running marriage, Larsa and Scottie proved that they can be friendly exes as they joined forces in June to celebrate their son, Scottie Jr., who is aiming to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Larsa and Scottie turned up in Chicago to celebrate their son’s first NBA draft session, with Scottie Jr. hoping to snag a spot among the basketball newcomers as a draft pick.

The young athlete was not drafted this year, however, he was picked up by the Los Angeles Lakers for a two-way deal to keep his impressive court skills honed.

Real Housewives of Miami is currently on hiatus.