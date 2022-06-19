Larsa Pippen in string bikini for weekend paycheck

Larsa Pippen poses close up. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

Larsa Pippen is stunning in a tiny string bikini while splashing about waters and earning herself some weekend top-up cash.

The 47-year-old Chicago native continues to honor her dealings with Pretty Little Thing – she’s even been reported to have inked a six-figure deal with the affordable clothing brand. In her Sunday Instagram share, Larsa flaunted her fit figure in a cute two-piece, and she made sure to shout PLT.

Larsa Pippen got PLT vibes in weekend bikini

Topping up her tan from an outdoor and sun-drenched pool backed by rocks, Larsa was photographed in a blue-and-white bikini that more than highlighted her gym-honed body.

The mom of four, who shares her kids with NBA player ex Scottie Pippen, placed both hands to the lower part of her bikini top, looking down towards the water and rocking shades, plus long braided hair.

Drawing attention to her flat stomach and curvy hips, Larsa sizzled as she wrote:

“Where are u now? swimsuit @prettylittlething.”

Larsa gained over 3,000 likes in under an hour. The Real Housewives of Miami star, who complained that a house driveway on Selling Sunset couldn’t fit her 12 cars, is known for designer gear, but her Instagram is a mix of $$$ and $. The Dior and Chanel lover posted to shout out PLT back in May as she went leggy in an aqua blazer and high heels, writing: “Ready for the weekend. @prettylittlething.”

Larsa Pippen reveals bikini body secrets

Larsa adores baking and has even revealed she gained a few pandemic pounds as a result of home baking sessions with teen daughter Sophia. She’s also revealed exactly what she eats, and it’s healthy stuff.

“Today, I made oatmeal with a little bit of brown sugar, raisins and walnuts for breakfast,” she dished to Hollywood Life in 2020. “I have salmon, broccoli and brown rice that I’m going to make for lunch. And then for dinner I’ll have a salad with chicken breast. I love to eat.”

Larsa does, however, swim every day and undergo rigorous workouts. Two years ago, she launched Larsa Pippen Fitness, although the brand doesn’t appear to have taken off. Her Larsa Marie jewelry line, however, has. The high-end jewelry brand is regularly promoted on the blonde’s Instagram. Also running a jewelry brand or collaborating with one are MTV star Kristin Cavallari and actress Lindsay Lohan.

The Real Housewives of Miami airs on Peacock.