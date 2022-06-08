Larsa Pippen in sheer underwear welcomes working week

Larsa Pippen poses close up. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

Larsa Pippen is stunning in see-through underwear as she proves that Mondays aren’t so bad, after all.

The 47-year-old reality star and former BFF to Kim Kardashian put on a curvy display for her 3 million+ Instagram followers yesterday, posing from her bed and rocking a mismatched undies look that more than flaunted her sensational figure.

Larsa Pippen got Monday vibes in sheer undies

The Real Housewives of Miami star, now back on-screen via the Peacock series’ reboot, sizzled as she lounged around a pristine bed backed by an oversized tan headboard.

Looking flawless as she toyed with her long locks, the ex to NBA icon Scottie Pippen sent the camera a smoldering gaze, also drawing attention to her toned abs as she modeled a light gray sports bra, plus a stringy and racy black pair of sheer briefs.

All golden tan and flaunting an expensive-looking watch, the Larsa Marie jewelry founder sported a full face of makeup while showing off her plump pout – a caption went humorous as Larsa wrote:

“Mondays could be the worst but they’re not.”

Larsa may have lost her Kardashian besties as the former E! stars all unfollowed her last year, but her Instagram following is up. The mom of four seems to have all her ducks in a row as she continues her Pretty Little Thing promos while running her jewelry line, this alongside continuing to mother the four kids she and basketball star ex Scottie share.

Turns out, Pippen is organized in just about every way.

Larsa Pippen details organized cooking routine

Speaking to Hollywood Life about staying in shape as she shaded the Atkins diet and revealed her love of home baking, Larsa revealed: “I cook every day for my kids. I have a menu that I draw up [for] all week so I know what we’re gonna eat. If you’re prepared like that you tend to eat healthier, as opposed to not knowing what you’re gonna eat and then you end up eating junk.” Larsa swims every day and regularly shares her sizzling abs in home workout selfies.

As for working off the sweet treats’ calories, Larsa has a tip. “I love dessert and I’m known to make pies. Me and my kids make pies like twice a week – apple pie, pumpkin pie. I do cheat, but that’s normal. I’ll just do 10 extra squats that day. I’ll do 20 extra jumping jacks,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Miami airs on Peacock.