Larsa Pippen in glitter bikini flaunts bathroom body

Larsa Pippen is showing off her sensational bikini body during a glammed-up hotel bathroom showoff.

The reality star, 47, is currently enjoying a tropical and beachy vacation, and it looks like she’s booked the fanciest suite available. Posting to her Instagram stories on June 13, The Real Housewives of Miami star shared ocean and greenery photos from her travels, also sneaking in her swimwear look of the day.

Larsa Pippen stuns in tiny bikini at 47

Filming herself in front of a white-framed mirror and amid swanky marbled flooring and segmented white bathroom doors, Larsa posed in a beyond tiny and white glitter bikini.

Clutching a pricey-looking bag adding in pops of pink, the ex to NBA icon Scottie Pippen folded a leg slightly as she posed barefoot, also turning around to peep her toned booty.

Larsa rocked waist-length braided hair and shades as she flaunted her flawless sense of style, with the camera also taking in backlit bathroom mirrors and pristine, white-folded towels.

Larsa didn’t let her 3 million+ followers know where she is.

Larsa continues to make headlines for her wowing bikini body as she approaches 50. The mom of four, who works out with her kids and preps healthy lunches for the whole family, has opened up on her diet philosophies – turns out, she isn’t a fad of low-carb diets like Atkins.

Larsa Pippen keeps it real with no-nonsense diet attitude

Speaking to Hollywood Life in 2020, the former BFF to Kim Kardashian revealed: “I don’t think you can sustain that keto diet or the Atkins Diet. Personally, I don’t feel like those work. For me it’s more it’s more about eating healthy and portion control. That’s the only thing that lasts forever.”

Saying you just need to “eat a bit less” if you have a couple of pounds to lose, Larsa continued: “When you stop doing these diets and you go back to what you normally are used to, you’re going to have the same results that you had before.” Larsa also listed a typical day’s eats, stating:

“For instance, today, I made oatmeal with a little bit of brown sugar, raisins and walnuts for breakfast. I have salmon, broccoli and brown rice that I’m going to make for lunch. And then for dinner I’ll have a salad with chicken breast. I love to eat.” Larsa is also a keen home baker and loves joint sessions with daughter Sophia.

