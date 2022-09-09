Larsa Pippen in black lingerie says ‘Goodnight New York’

Larsa Pippen stuns in black lingerie while looking in the mirror. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

Larsa Pippen starred on the Real Housewives of Miami for four seasons, and became a fan favorite due to her ability to always come through with the drama.

Before starring on RHOM, she was mostly known for being the wife of former NBA superstar, Scottie Pippen. When she decided to become a Housewife, she became a star in her own right.

Larsa is active on Instagram and always posts sultry photos for her followers. She is also a content creator for a membership platform where she shows off her body, and has a large following on the site.

Although she received a lot of criticism from her fellow Housewives during Season 4, her fans and followers have come to expect the content she shares on social media to always be sexy, and she never disappoints.

Chicago-born Larsa also loves to travel, whether it be for her own jewelry line, Larsa Marie, or for vacationing with her family, which includes the four kids she shares with Scottie.

During a trip to NYC, Larsa posted a video to Instagram in her hotel room, showing off her sizzling body.

RHOM: Larsa Pippen wishes her followers a ‘good night’

Larsa Pippen stood in the luxe bathroom of her New York City hotel late Thursday night, and surprised her followers with a short video where she displayed her sensual attire.

Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

The 48-year-old bombshell looked decades younger than her years as she wore a black top with a plunging neckline to show off her curves. The tank was short, coming to a V-shape at the bottom to showcase her midriff.

She wore black scalloped bikini-style bottoms, which were high-cut, leaving little to the imagination, highlighting Larsa’s thighs.

Larsa’s long, light-brown hair was styled in waves, and she sported a sparkling necklace. Looking tanned and toned, her hand grazed her skin, and she captioned the video, “Goodnight New York.”

Larsa Pippen is living her best life as a newly single woman

Larsa and Scottie Pippen were married for 24 years, from 1997 until their divorce was finalized in 2021. The couple briefly split in 2016, but later reconciled until 2018, when they began the separation process to divorce.

The power couple split amicably, and Larsa still calls Scottie her best friend. They also work together to co-parent their children: Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia.

Larsa briefly dated pro NBA player Malik Beasley, who is 23 years her junior, but they broke up only a few months later. She later said that she was swearing off dating athletes in the future.

The Real Housewives of Miami is on currently on hiatus and is expected to return December 2022.