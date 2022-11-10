Larsa Pippen rocked a sheer bodysuit in bed. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

Larsa Pippen nearly caused a social media traffic jam with a post yesterday showing her gorgeous, shapely physique in a sheer bodysuit.

As the ex-wife of former professional basketball player Scottie Pippen, Larsa is no stranger to being in the spotlight, and she’s clearly mastered her angles in front of the camera.

The 48-year-old Cancer queen lounged in bed wearing the lacy number with her hand under her head.

The high cut of the bodysuit emphasized Larsa’s womanly curves, and her olive complexion couldn’t have looked more radiant.

She wore her signature brunette locks slicked back in a chic ponytail and added a striking cat-eye as the cherry on top of the eye-catching look.

Larsa captioned the steamy share with lyrics from the Drake & 21 Savage song, Hours in Silence, writing, “The smoke got me talkin’ in Dutch🎶.”

Larsa Pippen rocked a scandalous black ensemble for Pretty Little Thing partnership

An ambassador for Pretty Little Thing, a fashion brand committed to empowering women, Larsa showed off her famous figure in a revealing black getup.

The stunning socialite slayed in skintight pants with cut-outs all the way up her long legs and a corset top that highlighted her trim waistline.

She completed the bold ensemble with sunglasses, a trendy handbag, and strappy heels — all in black, of course.

Larsa’s hair was fabulous in cornrow braids that gracefully hung down her back.

She tagged the fashion brand in the thoughtful caption, “Beauty attracts the eye, but personality captures the heart. @prettylittlething.”

Larsa regularly promotes Pretty Little Thing on her social media page, and another post showed just how risqué she’s willing to take her wardrobe.

Larsa Pippen sizzled in a see-through animal print dress for mirror pep talk

Larsa gave herself a pep talk in the mirror earlier this month, wearing a thigh-skimming red animal print dress with hip-high slits.

Not everyone can pull off a see through outfit like this one, but the gorgeous reality TV personality made it look easy as she gazed at her reflection in the mirror.

Larsa wore cheeky black undies and a matching bra under the sheer garment and added sparkly heels as the finishing touch.

“Looking at my competition,” she captioned the motivational share.

It’s been almost a year since her divorce from Scottie Pippen was finalized, and according to Larsa, she’s “single and ready to mingle,” adding, “I’m not really in a set situation but I’m definitely dating.”