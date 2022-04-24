Larsa Pippen impresses in plunging corset

Larsa Pippen poses close up. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

Larsa Pippen is looking better than ever as she shows off another flawless look. The reality star, 47, went high-end with a designer-filled outfit this weekend, posting with some denim and corset action, and big-time impressing her 3.5 million Instagram followers.

The former BFF to Kim Kardashian got all dolled up for a blue-inspired ensemble as she flaunted her fabulous figure, with fans leaving her over 10,000 likes.

Larsa Pippen wows with weekend look

Larsa, who tends to throw affordable label Pretty Little Thing into her outfits as she honors her six-figure deal with the brand, yesterday ditched the promo agenda, instead going for Alexander Wang and Balenciaga — the latter is now fronted by 41-year-old Kim Kardashian.

Wowing from an indoor hallway and posing on brushed wood floors, Larsa showed off in a satin and bright blue corset top, going low-cut and plunging. She paired her upper with high-waisted and baggy jeans, opting for an acid-wash finish, plus a pair of high heels.

Larsa clutched a bright blue Balenciaga bag near-matching her cleavage-baring top, also rocking a full face of makeup, plus her long locks worn down.

“Denim: @alexanderwangny corset: @marijamarkovicofficial bag: @balenciaga,” she wrote.

Larsa definitely knows her high-end brands. The ex to Scottie Pippen has this year posted in Kylie Jenner-adored Balmain, she’s shown off her Chanel bags, and she’s shouted out celebrity-adored Alexandre Vauthier. The Fendi lover does, however, remains loyal to PLT, a brand also affiliated with stars including model Jordyn Woods and rapper Doja Cat.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Larsa Pippen is back on Real Housewives

The reality favorite may be out of the picture in anything featuring SKIMS founder Kim K, but she is back on TV. The Real Housewives of Miami is back via a reboot, and Larsa has opened up on it.

“I think it’s definitely more fun doing the show as a single woman than it is as a married woman. You get to let loose and do whatever makes you happy and whatever makes you have fun,” she told The List. Larsa filed for divorce from Scottie in 2018, with 2022 seeing the former couple’s divorce finalized.

“I feel like when I was on there Season 1, my kids were younger. I was married. I feel like this time around I’m single. My kids are older. They wanted to film with me. It just made sense. And I was in Miami during COVID[-19], so it just made sense for us to do the show,” she added.