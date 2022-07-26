Larsa Pippen enjoys yacht life in a sexy gold bikini

Larsa Pippen shows off her curves in a gold two-piece while enjoying time on a yacht. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

Larsa Pippen has been the star of the Real Housewives of Miami for four seasons, becoming a fan favorite due to her ability to always bring the drama.

Although she is most known for being the wife of NBA superstar Scottie Pippen, Larsa is now coming into her own as a single mom and starting to live her best life.

RHOM had a hiatus from 2016 until Peacock decided to continue the show in 2022. During those six years, Larsa’s life changed when she and Scottie divorced after 24 years of marriage. They continue to co-parent their kids, Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia.

Larsa is active on Instagram and always posts sultry photos for her followers. She also was a content creator for OnlyFans and had a large following on the site.

She may have gotten a lot of criticism from her fellow Housewives during Season 4, but her fans and followers love the content she puts out on social media and she pulls out all the stops for the photos she posts.

Larsa recently had a yacht day with her family and flaunted her amazing curves on the beautiful boat in the Miami bay.

Larsa Pippen slays a gold two-piece stunner in the sun

Larsa was out on the water for a family day on Monday, on a yacht called Kiki At Sea. The sun was shining, creating the perfect light for Larsa’s seductive photo.

She sported a gold lame fabric bikini top, held in the middle by a gold hoop. The top was one shoulder with a second strap to match on the same side.

Her matching bikini bottoms featured a high cut to show off her curvy thighs and had a decorative band below the belly button.

Larsa’s hair was pulled back in a ponytail, and she sported black sunglasses and pedicured toes while posing on the side of the boat with one arm up.

What is Larsa doing while RHOM is on hiatus?

After Larsa and Scottie finalized their divorce, she said they would remain best friends. Their oldest son, Scottie Jr., signed a 2-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers and the family reunited to celebrate the great news.

Much of Larsa’s storyline for Season 4 of RHOM focused on her relationship with the Kardashian family, namely her strained friendship with Kim Kardashian. Larsa recently revealed that she and Kim were in a good place and that she has been supportive of Kim after she filed for divorce from Kanye West.

Plans for a Season 5 of RHOM have not yet been announced, so fans will need to stay tuned if the Miami ladies will be back on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of Miami currently airs on Peacock.