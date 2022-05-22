Larsa Pippen enjoys lazy weekend in her underwear

Larsa Pippen poses close up. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

Larsa Pippen is showing how weekend chilling is done while in silly undies. The reality star and former BFF to Kim Kardashian stunned in her latest social media share, posting for her three million+ followers and honoring her six-figure deal with clothing brand Pretty Little Thing.

Larsa, 47, made it a “lazy Sunday” affair, and fans have been sending the thumbs-up.

Larsa Pippen sizzles in undies for ‘Lazy Sunday’

Posing while kneeling on her impeccable bed, the Chicago-born star showed off her shapely legs and tiny waist while glammed up in cozy-yet-sexy underwear.

Opting for a leggy playsuit in creamy golds, Larsa sent out her good looks in the silky-soft one-piece, also throwing in extra femininity via lace detailing.

The strappy number perfectly flattered the mom of four’s gym-honed frame, with a full face of makeup giving a nod to Larsa’s high standards.

Larsa wore her waist-length hair down, curled, and flowing. “Lazy sundays are the best @prettylittlething,” she wrote.

Larsa is proving that age is but a number, as PLT generally opts for younger promo faces. The rival to Fashion Nova is known for its collabs with model Jordyn Woods and rapper Doja Cat, plus model Demi Rose. All three are aged under 30. Larsa, meanwhile, is busy running her own show – PLT is just top-up cash for the Larsa Marie jewelry founder.

Larsa Pippen running her own jewelry brand

Larsa Marie launched in summer 2020.

“I’ve always been in love with jewelry,” Larsa said while modeling her accessories during a shoot. “The jewelry business is a tough industry, so I don’t have room for error. I go to bed, I wake up, I sketch something. I put so much energy into it, so much love into it.” The ex to NBA player Scottie Pippen added: “It’s important to me for my kids to see me as an entrepreneur, as a boss, and I just want them to know you can do it all.”

Per the brand’s website: “Larsa has always been passionate about fine jewelry, and designing a jewelry line has been her lifelong dream. She partnered with a high-end jewelry dealer based in LA known for its worldwide business dealings of over 45 years, to create the Larsa Marie jewelry line.” Also branching from reality into jewelry is 35-year-old Laguna Beach alum Kristin Cavallari.

The Real Housewives of Miami airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.