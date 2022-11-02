Larsa Pippen channels a sexy Little Red Riding Hood for Halloween

Larsa Pippen shows off her sexy side for a Halloween party. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

Halloween is a great time for celebs and reality stars to get in costume and show off their sexy sides. The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen did not disappoint this year with her take on a classic fairytale.

Larsa took to social media on Halloween to show off her skimpy holiday look, turning up the heat on an otherwise chilly fall night.

In an homage to Little Red Riding Hood, Larsa went for a far more mature version in a tight corset dress in sleek red vinyl. The sweetheart neckline showed off Larsa’s curves with black lacing in the front.

Her skintight look was ultra-short, leaving little skin showing until her thigh-high shiny leather-heeled boots hit the perfect point on her toned legs. Larsa’s signature dark blonde hair hung down to her waist with wild, loose waves.

She topped the look off with the perfect accessories to complete her fairy tale dream; a red hooded cape tied at her neck and a basket of fruit, but she’s headed to a party, not grandmother’s house.

Larsa captioned the snap, “Hey there, Little Red Riding Hood, you sure are looking good. You’re everything a big bad wolf could want.”

Larsa Pippen is collaborating with a top internet retailer

PrettyLittleThing, commonly called PLT by celebs, struck a deal with Larsa in 2020 for her to promote their brand, which includes fashion-forward clothing, accessories, and beauty products for women of all sizes. They have a huge presence on social media and rely on stars to help promote their product.

According to reports, Larsa’s deal with PLT earned her six figures for her to wear their line of clothing and help them build their brand. Larsa has nearly five million Instagram followers, and now she will get clothing she loves to wear, so it was a great arrangement for both sides.

PLT is part of the Boohoo Group, which also has a substantial social media presence.

Larsa was seen with her rumored boyfriend at a Halloween party

Although she previously denied any gossip about a new love interest, Larsa was seen out again with rumored beau Marcus Jordan. The ex-wife of NBA star Scottie Pippen, Larsa, has a strange connection with Marcus, Michael Jordan’s son. There has been speculation that Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen have been involved in a long-time feud, making this match interesting.

On Friday, the could-be-couple attended the Pretty Little Thing party in West Hollywood and left together, cuddled in the back of a car. Larsa and Marcus were also spotted at a hip-hop music festival in Queens the following evening.

Just weeks ago at BravoCon, Larsa said she was “single and ready to mingle.”