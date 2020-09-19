Larissa Lima’s move to Colorado thwarted by ICE arrest, friend Carmen doesn’t know why 90 Day Fiance star taken

Larissa Lima almost achieved the American dream but as she and Eric Nichols were getting ready to leave for their new life in Colorado, the Brazilian 90 Day Fiance star was reportedly arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The shocking news was shared by Larissa’s friend Carmen, who told her fans and friends that she didn’t know why Larissa was taken. After all, she has been working on her immigration case and even recently was awarded a work permit so she could earn an income in the U.S.

In fact, her new work permit has allowed her to receive payments from Cameo and to open an OnlyFans account where we expected her to show off her new body.

Larissa detained by ICE

In the message to 90 Day Fiance fans about Larissa’s arrest, Carmen wrote, “Hi everyone, I’m here with Eric Nichols RN, @larissalimareal just got arrested by ICE when she was about to leave their house and move to Colorado. I want to let her family, friends and fans know that we are going there right now and as soon as I have more info I will keep you guys posted. Send prayers.”

That doesn’t sound good at all. I bet Larissa wishes she had kept her plans to move out of state quiet until she was actually gone the way that the Sister Wives family did when Kody Brown was at risk of being arrested for polygamy.

Then again, Larissa Lima seemed to have her affairs in order. She had finished probation, paid Eric Nichols back, she was working and earning a very decent amount of money and was ready to live a great life with her man after they moved to Colorado.

So why arrest her now?

Larissa’s recent CamSoda show was a smashing success

News of Larissa’s ICE arrest comes just hours after learning that her CamSoda show was such a huge success that she’s landed in the top 5 all-time shows on the entire site.

Her performance earned the site more than $100,000, which is much more than many adult film stars and popular influencers who have done similar, if not more revealing, shows.

Between that, Cameo and Larissa’s debut on OnlyFans, the Brazilian reality star was set to really start making some decent money.

She also was set to do that from Colorado before her plan to move out of state was stopped by this sudden and very unexpected arrest.

It’s not clear yet why Larissa was taken by ICE or how long she might be held. We’ll keep 90 Day Fiance fans updated about what’s going on as we learn more.

