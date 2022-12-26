Larissa Lima stuns in skintight spandex for hot yoga after sharing latest weight loss goals

Larissa Lima looked fit and strong in a recent selfie before a yoga session. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance star Larissa Lima has been on a weight loss journey and showed off some of her gains in a recent photo.

On her private Instagram account, Larissa shared a mirror selfie where her impressive curves took center stage.

Larissa was wearing a blue skintight spandex jumpsuit as she told her followers in her native Portuguese she was going to hot yoga. She had her long dark hair down and parted in the center and she had a backpack slung over one shoulder.

Larissa’s fit physique was admittedly manufactured in the past, with the star having procedures like ab sculpting, lipo, and augmentations of various kinds.

Now, however, it looks like Larissa is trying to achieve new gains the old-fashioned way, and she has been promoting her weight loss journey.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In her Instagram bio, Larissa emphasizes that she went from “From plastic to FANTASTIC,” further saying, “2019⏲ 178lbs →150 lbs,” and, “December 2022 ⏲ 172 lbs goal – 22 lbs.”

Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

Larissa Lima’s history on 90 Day Fiance

Larissa first appeared in the 90 Day Fiance franchise during Season 6 of the flagship series when she came to America to marry her now ex-husband, Colt Johnson.

Colt and Larissa had a very tumultuous road to the altar to include domestic violence incidents that resulted in Larissa’s multiple arrests putting her at risk for deportation.

Larissa also clashed heavily with Colt’s live-in mom Debbie Johnson, which turned into some memorable reality TV moments.

Colt and Larissa got married despite their many issues but it ended in divorce after only six months.

Colt and Larissa went on to be cast members on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Colt’s new relationship with Jess Caroline and Larissa’s relationship with Eric Nichols was the main focus.

The beginning of Larissa’s plastic surgery journey was also a major part of her storyline as she underwent a nose job and breast enlargement surgery at the same time.

Larissa and Eric were also on the one and only season of Love Games before Larissa was fired from the 90 Day network.

Larissa Lima was fired from 90 Day Fiance

In September 2020, Larissa was officially fired from the 90 Day Fiance network after she did a CamSoda lingerie show.

Since parting with TLC, Larissa has made a name for herself in the adult entertainment world and she has continued to get plastic surgery.

Larissa has two children who reside in her home country of Brazil. One of her kids is being taken care of by the father while the other child remains with a family member.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.