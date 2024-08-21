Larissa Lima says she’s been ‘mistreated’ by men because she’s attractive

Former 90 Day Fiance star Larissa Lima says being attractive means more challenges in the romance department.

The TLC alum recently opened up her Instagram Stories for a Q&A and said she believes that attractive women are often misunderstood and mistreated.

Larissa invited her fans and followers to ask her a question in her DMs, and one inquiry asked, “Why so hott?”

In response, Larissa included a photo of herself decked out in head-to-toe Las Vegas Raiders gear at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Brazilian-born brunette also included a lengthy caption to answer her fan’s question.

“Attractive women often face more challenges than those who are less conventionally attractive,” Larissa claimed.

She continued, “People rarely offer compliments, assuming you have a big ego, and men may mistreat you because they doubt the sincerity of your intentions.”

Larissa teases a secret project

While she was at it, Larissa answered some other questions from her 632,000 Instagram followers.

One of her fans tackled a different topic, asking the new bride whether she’ll return to the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Again, Larissa included a photo of herself at a Raiders home game as she posed near the endzone.

She shared that she’s currently working on a project, and she’ll be able to share more about it in the future.

“’90 Day’ played a significant role in getting me where I am today, along with my personality, charisma, and the lessons I’ve learned along the way,” Larissa added.

When it comes down to it, Larissa is thankful for appearing on reality TV. As she put it, “I’m grateful for that experience.”

Larissa has taken advantage of her 90 Day Fiance fame. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Larissa announced her return to reality TV earlier this year.

The 38-year-old Vegas resident will appear in Season 2 of House of Villains, which premieres on October 9 on E!

Larissa got married for the second time in America

In other news, Larissa recently remarried after divorcing her former husband, Colt Johnson, in 2019 after one year of marriage.

Larissa and her new husband, Zach, got their names tattooed on each other and tied the knot in a civil ceremony at a Las Vegas wedding chapel.

She has since scrubbed her wedding day photos from her Instagram feed, but in the pics, Larissa and Zach went ultra-casual, wearing jeans and tennis shoes for the informal affair.

In the caption of her since-deleted post, Larissa gushed, “We never know what surprises await us in Las Vegas. After 6 years, I never thought I would find true love. Thank you, my friends, for being part of this journey ♾️🙏🏼🤍👰🏻‍♀️🧑🏼‍🌾🥂 #confidentiallicense #happy.”

