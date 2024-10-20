Larissa Lima returns to reality TV, critics startled by her altered appearance

Larissa Lima looks like a completely different woman compared to her early 90 Day Fiance days.

The Brazilian native made her reality TV debut in Season 6 of the flagship series alongside her then-husband, Colt Johnson.

As Larissa continued to film and appear in 90 Day Fiance spinoffs, some of her physical transformations were evident on camera.

The 38-year-old made some tweaks to her face and body, and since her last stint on 90 Day Fiance, the changes have been even more dramatic.

Larissa returned to reality television this year when she joined the cast of House of Villains Season 2 on E!

The diehard Las Vegas Raiders fan made her debut earlier this month, and one of her confessionals was shared on Instagram by @90dayfianceupdate in a post captioned “Guess who??”

“Larissa Lima is on ‘The House Of Villains’ Are you watching?” the caption continued.

The still shots feature Larissa during an on-screen interview, looking completely different than 90 Day Fiance viewers remember her.

90 Day Fiance fans flocked to the comments section, where they expressed their shock at Larissa’s completely transformed and unrecognizable appearance.

90 Day Fiance viewers are stunned by Larissa Lima’s appearance

One Instagram user asked, “That’s Larissa???? WTF?”

@mourning_lilly wrote that Larissa looks like “Jim Carey when he play Mask.”

Pic credit: @90dayfianceupdate/Instagram

“Is this a man?” asked another critic.

One 90 Day Fiance viewer called Larissa the “Plastic Surgery Queen.”

Pic credit: @90dayfianceupdate/Instagram

Others noted how much Larissa has changed her face and her body, rendering her a “different person.”

“Oh that can’t be Larissa!…Can it?” added another surprised commenter. “Some plastic surgeons have no scuples at all… or Injectors.”

Larissa’s surgeries and procedures have cost her a small fortune

Larissa has certainly gone to great lengths to transform her appearance, undergoing numerous surgeries and in-office procedures to achieve her look.

The South American native has had multiple breast augmentations, a rhinoplasty (nose job), liposuction and fat transfer, filler injections in her face, Botox injections, a botched abdominoplasty, and even removed several of her ribs to snatch her waistline.

Larissa’s extensive cosmetic work cost her a pretty penny, too, to the tune of $72,000.

After her most recent round of plastic surgery, Larissa referred to her physique as her “revenge body,” as she told Life & Style in 2020.

Larissa opted for surgical intervention after she felt that diet and exercise weren’t enough to achieve the physique she desired.

“Even though I was working out, I still was unhappy because I had a bulge in my belly,” she told the outlet. “People can ask why get surgery if you can go to the gym, but there are some things you cannot get rid of.”

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.