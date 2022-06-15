Larissa Lima looks smoking while bursting out of red and black lingerie

Larissa Lima left little to the imagination in a recent lingerie post shared with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans got an eyeful of Larissa Lima on her private social media page as she wore a red and black lingerie set that she was bursting out of.

Larissa claims to love the idea of “body engineering,” and she has a bevy of plastic surgeries and cosmetic procedures to show for it.

With that said, Larissa shows off her body often on social media and urges 90 Day fans to visit her adult platform.

90 Day Fiance viewers saw Larissa on Season 6 of the OG show alongside her now ex-husband Colt Johnson followed by Season 5 of Happily Ever After?.

Colt and Larissa were only married for six months and Larissa got three domestic violence charges against her in the short time she was in America with Colt.

Larissa Lima wowed 90 Day Fiance fans in a small lingerie set

Larissa used her Instagram to post a short video of herself sitting on a bed while wearing a red and black lingerie set.

The photo had a heavy filter over it and Larissa was bursting out of the top half of her outfit.

Larissa’s long black hair hung down over one shoulder and the tiny lingerie bottoms barely covered things. Her pelvis tattoo could be seen behind the set bottoms.

The comments were turned off of the post that Larissa shared with her more than 600k followers. A song by Bad Bunny played over the video.

Larissa showed off her body in lingerie. Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

90 Day Fiance fans recently relived a classic Larissa Lima moment

A 90 Day Fiance fan page posted a clip of Larissa from Happily Ever After? where she talked about her haters calling her, “Cheesy butt.”

In the comments of the nostalgic post, fans praised Larissa for putting 90 Day Fiance on the map in a big way with her dramatic antics and the way she said things.

Many 90 Day fans felt like Larissa helped make the show as popular as it is today and wished that she could come back.

Larissa was fired from the network after she did cam modeling. Larissa has gone on to make a living with her OnlyFans and has touted her success from the adult platform.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c and Discovery+.