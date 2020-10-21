Larissa Lima is the devil in latest sexy video shared on social media

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star, Larissa Lima, doesn’t shy away from the camera and isn’t afraid of putting herself out there.

She recently took to her Instagram stories to share a video of herself dressed up as a sexy devil. Although the video didn’t show a full-body shot of the costume, Larissa accessorized her red devil horns with a bejeweled bow tie choker and white lingerie top.

Larissa hasn’t been shying away from the camera

Larissa has made some major changes since her divorce and court drama with ex-husband, Colt Johnson, played out on 90 Day Fiance.

While she moved on from her marriage, Larissa also made some drastic changes to her appearance.

Larissa has never hidden the fact that she supports plastic surgery and that there were things about herself that she wanted to change. While she was still married to Colt, she asked him to take her and get lip fillers.

And that was just the beginning.

Since then, she’s had multiple surgeries to enhance her look and has spent a whopping $72,000 on procedures. Recently, she posted a cheeky photo to Instagram showing off her new booty while on a hike.

Of course, this post, like most of Larissa’s choices, was controversial. Some followers didn’t appreciate the pic and let her know it by announcing that they would be unfollowing her account.

Other followers, however, were more than happy to come to her defense and let her know their thoughts on the new purchase.

“Y’all keep askin [sic] why,” said one follower. “because she bought it! Let this woman be great.”

“If I looked as good as you do, I would show it off!! Enjoy being young and beautiful!” said another comment.

Larissa’s ICE detainment and firing from 90 Day Fiance aren’t slowing her down

Deportation has always been a concern for Larissa. While she was married to Colt, Larissa was arrested on three separate occasions for domestic violence and was informed by her lawyer that charges like this could get the Brazilian deported.

Ultimately, the charges did not amount to Larissa being deported, however, it ignited fear and awareness in her that she had to be on her best behavior.

Back in September, just as Larissa and Eric were preparing for a move to Colorado Springs, Larissa was detained by ICE, and again the threat of deportation loomed over her head.

Eventually, Larissa was released and the pair made their move.

The drama didn’t end there, though. A couple of weeks later, Larissa announced that she had been fired from 90 Day Fiance for her participation in a lingerie show.

“Because of my show with CamSoda, I was released from my contract with TLC by phone the day before ICE arrested me,” she shared.

Larissa then confirmed that while she may have been fired, she wasn’t going anywhere, “I will continue producing content for my official channels on Instagram, OnlyFans, and YouTube. Thanks for your understanding, love, and attention.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.