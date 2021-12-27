Larissa Lima defends her plastic surgeries, talks about medical condition she lives with

Larissa Lime asked fans for help in finding a plastic surgery doctor who could help her with a medical condition. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Larissa Lima asked her followers for help in finding a plastic surgery doctor who could help her with a medical condition she has been living with.

The Season 6 star defended her use of plastic surgery and urged 90 Day fans not to judge her for it in the post asking for doctor recommendations.

Larissa explained the condition she has but vaguely described exactly what she wants to be done and said that in her year-long search, she has yet to find a Las Vegas-based doctor.

Larrisa Lima reached out to 90 Day Fiance fans for help finding a plastic surgeon

Larissa frequently shares concerns, stories, news, and her plastic surgery journey through her Instagram stories as was the case in a recent story post.

The controversial former 90 Day Fiance cast member appears to be looking for help in finding a plastic surgery doctor that will help her with the condition of diastasis that she lives with. Diastasis is when your belly sticks out because the space between your left and right belly muscles has widened.

Larissa wrote to followers, “Hi guys. I’m looking for recommendations of a Las Vegas based plastic surgeon to help me with an issue I’ve been dealing with, and asking for help, but to no avail, for over a year.”

She continued, “Please do not judge me for having surgery in the first place. After losing 25kg [55lbs] and living with diastasis, I made the decision to improve my appearance.”

Larissa finished by saying, “I still believe plastic surgery isn’t only about how we look at ourselves, but also how we feel about ourselves. To give one’s self more confidence is a great thing.”

Larisa Lima reached out to followers about a procedure she wants done. Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

Larissa Lima has undergone many plastic surgeries

Larissa Lima has never been shy about sharing the procedures she’s had done. 90 Day viewers first met her before she had anything done and now it appears like she’s hooked. One of the main reasons why she moved back to Las Vegas from Colorado Springs was to be closer to her plastic surgeon.

Larissa has had her breasts enlarged twice, a nose job, ab chiseling, butt fillers, tummy tucks, lipo, and Botox, to name a few and it does not appear like she’s slowing down.

90 Day Fiance viewers will have to stay tuned to keep up with all the things Larissa has done to her body in the pursuit of her ideal look.

