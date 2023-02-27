LaQuish on Below Deck: Who is the charter guest annoying the Season 10 crew?

LaQuish on Below Deck has viewers wondering about the charter guest annoying the Season 10 crew with her requests.

Below Deck Season 10 Episode 13 introduced viewers to a group of pageant lovers, including LaQuisha Martin.

It quickly became clear that LaQuish would provide some entertaining drama when she requested a turkey sandwich, which she never eats, 30 minutes before lunch was served.

LaQuish kept the hits coming when she asked for a Sprite and another sandwich at bedtime. Oh, and at the same time, she requested a 24k gold steak for dinner the next night.

After all that, she decided to sleep on the couch because LaQuish deemed her cabin too creepy.

There’s no question that she’s keeping the St. David crew, especially chef Rachel Hargrove and chief stew Fraser Olender, but what else should Below Deck fans know about LaQuish?

Let’s take a look.

Who is LaQuish on Below Deck Season 10?

Her Instagram bio shows LaQuish’s full name is Quisha Kesha Martinez Carter. However, her business website refers to her as LaQuisha Martin.

LaQuish’s website reveals she’s a “business expert and entrepreneur” with expertise in several areas such as “Staffing, Payroll, Income Taxes, Furniture Store, Flipping Homes, Personal Care Home, Starting Businesses and Private Servers.”

She is also passionate about working with non-profits, even co-founding the organization SaveOurKidz.org. The foundation focuses on bringing resources to youth.

“We collaborate with individuals, companies, and community partners to bring resources to our youth and use activities to educate volunteers on issues surrounding them,” reads part of the description on the website.

Along with her various business knowledge, LaQuish also serves as a brand ambassador for Lisa Nicole Collection. LaQuish also knows how to build her own brand, as she’s already selling t-shirts with her Below Deck requests on them.

One reads “24K Gold Steak,” and another says, “Turkey Sandwich Girl.”

LaQuish also launched the La Qerance Collection in 2022, which includes perfume, body oil, body lotion, body gel, lip gloss, and confidence spray.

Like the rest of the charter guests, LaQuish is all about the pageants. She recently announced that she will be competing in the Mrs. Georgia Classic Universe World Finals 2023 Contestant.

LaQuisha Martin shares Below Deck Season 10 moments

While the crew may not be enjoying LaQuish aboard the St. David yacht, she had the best time with her group. The rest of the guests on the show are Trossey (AKA John), Coleen Otero, Darlene Quinn, Maria Claudia, Susan, Andrea Orsi, and Laura Kutryb.

LaQuish began sharing teases from her stint on the show long before it was revealed she and her group would be part of Below Deck.

Last winter, she shared a photo of the group but simply referred to it as “The St. Lucia Experience.”

There’s also one Instagram post of her enjoying cocktail time on the luxury yacht.

LaQuisha Martin and her group are winding down their stint on Below Deck. Love her or hate her, LaQuish definitely kept things entertaining on the show.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.