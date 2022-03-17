Lala Kent throws elaborate bash with Pump Rules co-stars to celebrate Ocean’s first birthday

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent celebrated her daughter Ocean’s first birthday. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent celebrated her daughter Ocean’s first birthday with an extravagant party, with a guest list including several of her past and present VPR castmates.

Despite the intensity of the last few months following her split from ex-fiance Randall Emmett, Lala was all smiles as she gushed over her daughter and threw her a birthday party worthy of envy.

As fans, followers, and viewers can imagine, Ocean’s birthday party included an appropriate theme — the ocean. Complete with decorations any Little Mermaid fan would love, Lala and Ocean gathered with their friends and family in celebration of her first birthday.

Lala Kent celebrates daughter Ocean’s first birthday alongside Vanderpump Rules co-stars

The ocean-themed party was full of pastel colors, and included everything from cookie and macaron treats to a ball pit and ocean-themed merch.

Over on her Instagram stories, Lala documented the day and showed off all the work that went in to pulling the party together.

In two slides Lala showed off the adorable merch with baby Ocean’s face plastered all over it. The merchandise was displayed on an elaborate wall that gave the visual aesthetic of a storefront. T-shirts, trucker hats and even tank tops were available with Ocean’s face on them.

Above the display, in neon lights, Lala had a custom sign made that read “Give Them Ocean” as a nod to her Give Them Lala brands.

The treat station was another masterpiece that offered underwater-themed cookies and a tower of macarons, several of them also contained pictures of Ocean’s face on them.

But it didn’t stop there. The elaborate decor also featured a massive display set up in the backyard that acted as a backdrop for several pictures seen on social media. And the table where everyone sat to enjoy their treats? It was also immaculately on-brand.

To top off the celebration, a ball pit and bouncy house was also there to help entertain the little ones.

Vanderpump Rules alums wish Ocean a happy first birthday, enjoy party celebration

In addition to attending the party to celebrate Ocean’s first birthday, several Vanderpump Rules alums also showed her some love on their respective social media accounts.

Former VPR star Stassi Schroeder shared multiple shots of her daughter Hartford with Ocean and wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful Baby Ocean”

Raquel Leviss also shared snaps from the party. In the first, Raquel stood next to some of the event’s decorations and in a video clip she showed herself laughing alongside co-star Scheana Shay and former co-star Dayna Kathan.

There was no shortage of fun to be had at Ocean’s birthday party. Similar to Hartford’s first birthday which the cast celebrated back in January, there was plenty of love to go around. And the birthday fun won’t end with Ocean’s party, there are still two Vanderpump Baby Boom birthdays to come.

Both Brittany Cartwright’s son Cruz and Scheana Shay’s daughter Summer Moon will also celebrate their first birthdays in April.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.