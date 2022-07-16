Lala Kent says she’s ‘cordial’ with Jax Taylor to maintain friendship with Brittany Cartwright

Lala Kent admits she puts up with Jax Taylor in order to keep her friendship with his wife Brittany Cartwright. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent can hold a grudge like the best of them. Since joining the hit Bravo show in Season 4, Lala has continued to bring the drama and has never been afraid to go head-to-head with her co-stars.

However, there are lines that she won’t cross, and as it turns out, she’s willing to put her petty grudges aside for the sake of the friendships that mean the most to her. One of those special bonds happens to be with her former co-star Brittany Cartwright.

As longtime Vanderpump Rules viewers know, Brittany is married to the OG of drama — Jax Taylor. As one of the original cast members, Jax truly knew how to bring the drama and get fans talking, which often found him in the middle of cast conflicts.

Both Jax and Lala have had their confrontations and disagreements over the years. However, Lala says she maintains a “cordial” relationship with Jax not because she wants to be friends with him, but because she values her friendship with Brittany.

The Pump Rules co-stars’ friendship has only been strengthened since they both welcomed their first children within a month of one another back in early 2021.

Lala welcomed her daughter Ocean with ex-fiance Randall Emmett in March 2021, and by mid-April, Brittany and Jax welcomed their son Cruz. The new mommas regularly get together with their little ones and enjoy bonding time together.

During a recent chat with Us Weekly, Lala admitted she puts up with Jax truly for the sake of her bond with Brittany.

Lala Kent maintains 'cordial' relationship with Jax Taylor to keep friendship with Brittany Cartwright in tact

Speaking to the media outlet, Lala shared, “I’m cordial with him because Brittany [Cartwright] is one of my best friends.”

Lala continued to note she would navigate her friendship with Katie Maloney the same way if she was still married to Tom Schwartz. As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Lala cut ties with Tom after she learned he was still friends with her ex-fiance Randall Emmett.

“It would be the same type of situation if Katie [Maloney] and Tom [Schwartz] were still married. I would have to maneuver those waters in the same way I have to maneuver them with Jax and Brittany,” she added.

Thankfully, that won’t be a problem for Lala since Katie and Tom are currently in the midst of getting a divorce.

Lala Kent was hesitant to sign on for Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules

Filming for Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules is finally underway and while viewers are waiting on pins and needles for the series return, the cast almost ended up one member short when Lala wouldn’t make up her mind.

In a separate conversation with Us Weekly, Lala shared that she waited until the very last minute to decide if she would return.

“I say, like, ‘I’m done’ because it is extremely draining to film a reality TV show. We started filming two days ago. I literally was still deciding if I wanted to come back the night before we even started,” she admitted. “I was ping-ponging. I’m like, ‘Do we do this? Do we not do this?’ And then, you know, I watch one OG episode of Real Housewives of New York and I’m itching for a camera to be in my face.”

After the drama of Season 9 and the implosion of her relationship with Randall, Lala felt isolated from her co-stars who admitted they had heard the rumors about his infidelity but refused to tell her knowing she wouldn’t want to hear it.

Thankfully, Lala knew she still had a story to tell and it’s one she wants the viewers to see. Fans will have to wait for Season 10 to drop in order to find out what’s in store for Lala and the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.