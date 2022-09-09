Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent showed serious love for Randall Emmett’s ex-wife Ambyr Childers. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has not only made nice with Randall Emmett’s ex-wife Ambyr Childers, but it seems the two are actually friends.

When Lala began her relationship with Randall the pair very much kept the romance as secret as possible, with Lala not even wanting to reveal his identity.

Naturally, this lead to a slew of rumors including accusations that Lala was the “other woman” with a married man.

Add into the mix that Ambyr already shared two children with the film producer, when Lala stepped in to play stepmom, Ambyr put her foot down and publicly shamed Lala for posting about her children — beginning a tenuous feud between them.

The two women squashed their beef in 2019 after they agreed it was in the best interest of the children for them to get along.

Then, in 2021, Lala welcomed her first child with Randall. Their daughter Ocean was born in March of that year, just month prior to Randall’s cheating scandal and the end of their relationship.

Since ending her relationship to Randall, Lala has remained open about the gratitude she feels towards Ambyr. And in a recent post on social media, Lala gushed yet again about her “bada**” friend.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent gushes about friendship with Randall Emmett’s ex-wife Ambyr Childers

Over on her Instagram Stories, Lala shared a selfie that featured the mom of one standing next to Ambyr while they both showed off a toothy grin that reached ear to ear.

Lala had her hair tied up in a messy blonde bun with wispy pieces framing her face. She donned a white high-neck top and a neutral makeup look.

Ambyr wore her own blonde locks down in loose curls that cascaded over her shoulders. Her outfit choice was simple but festive in a black striped mini-dress with sequined stripes in various colors.

Lala held a bag with Ambyr’s name on it in her one hand as they posed for the snap.

Reminiscing on the sweet memory, Lala captioned the shot, “This just popped up in my ‘memories’ and it deserves a moment.”

Pic credit: @lalakent/Instagram

“This chick and I have come so far,” she continued. “Ambyr, you’re a bad**s with a beautiful heart and I’m thankful to call you a friend. Family, really.”

Lala previously praised Ambyr as the ‘best thing’ to ever have happened to Randall

During a previous appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lala gushed about Ambyr and praised for for being such a great person despite what Randall had put her through.

While being interviewed by Andy, Lala admitted Randall “messed up” when he left Ambyr.

“I feel like our road was very bumpy, as you know, and I can understand why. I have a lot of compassion for her,” Lala shared. “I think she is a great woman and a great mom. I will be honest, I think she is the best thing that ever happened to that guy.”

Lala also confessed that the “messy” way she started her relationship with Randall wasn’t easy for Ambyr, and Lala could understand why she would have been “hesitant” to accept her.

“Knowing what I know about her, I think that she was a good one and he messed up,” she continued.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.