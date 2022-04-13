Lala Kent ‘cut out’ Pump Rules co-star Tom Schwartz after learning he spent time with Randall Emmett

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent reveals she’s “cut out” co-star Tom Schwartz for hanging out with ex-Randall Emmett. Pic credit: Bravo

Lala Kent isn’t holding back when it comes to shutting her ex-fiance Randall Emmett out of her life completely. And now it seems the mother of one has cut ties with one of her long-time Vanderpump Rules co-stars as well.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Lala ended her three-year engagement to the film producer after rumors of infidelity surfaced while he was on a trip out of town.

Although the former couple shares one child together, Lala has previously claimed to have as little contact with Randall as possible. However, it seems that although she split from Randall, not all of her Pump Rules co-stars have cut ties with him.

During a recent guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lala revealed there had been a couple of non-supportive cast members throughout her split.

Pump Rules star Lala Kent ‘cuts out’ Tom Schwartz for being unsupportive during her split from Randall Emmett

While appearing on the WWHL stage, a viewer asked Lala who the most and least supportive cast members have been throughout her split.

Lala shared, “I would say the most supportive, Katie [Maloney] and Scheana [Shay].”

However, when it came to the least supportive, the Toms haven’t exactly had her back.

“The least supportive, [Tom] Sandoval has yet to even ask me, like, if I’m okay or acknowledged it at all,” she admitted.

Sandoval’s lack of support may not be all that surprising, considering the tension between them during Season 9. There was specific drama when Lala attempted to call out Scheana’s now-fiance, Brock, for his sketchy past. When Sandoval stepped in to defend Brock by comparing him to Randall, Lala lashed out.

Lala then divulged that she’s recently cut off another castmate — Tom Schwartz.

“And I learned that [Tom] Schwartz hung out with that person [Randall] the other day, so I cut him out,” she confessed.

Lala previously warned she would end relationships if friends refused to ‘pick a side’

Lala’s decision to stop speaking with Tom Schwartz comes after her previous warnings that she would be willing to end friendships should any pick Randall’s side over hers in their breakup.

During a past appearance on Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop podcast in January, Lala revealed where her friends and co-stars stood with Randall to her knowledge.

“As far as I know, no one communicates with him,” Lala shared. “I know that Schwartz still follows him. Everyone else has kind of wiped their hands. It’s just a situation where, it’s like, I was forced to tell people, and I hate even being this person, it’s you gotta pick a side.”

She concluded by stating, “Even if you pick his, it’s totally fine, but just know, like, I don’t f**k with you anymore.”

It seems Lala has stayed true to her warning in cutting ties with Schwartz. If Vanderpump Rules ends up being renewed for Season 10, viewers may see some major drama unfold between Lala and Schwartz.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.