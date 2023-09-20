Lala Kent calls Pump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss ‘beyond helpless’

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent had some choice words for her co-star, Raquel Leviss, during a recent live.

Leviss has been a hot topic since the bombshell reveal of her months-long affair with Tom Sandoval during Season 10 of the hit Bravo show.

As longtime fans are aware, Sandoval was nearing 10 years in his relationship with longtime girlfriend, Ariana Maddix, when news of the affair — aptly named Scandoval — dropped.

Following the blowup, Leviss checked herself into a mental health facility where she resided for a 3-month stay.

Since her stint, Leviss has been focusing on becoming a better version of herself, which seems to be a version without Sandoval.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

During a recent live, Kent called out Leviss for her behavior and made sure not to mince words.

While appearing on Amazon Live, Kent laid into Leviss after learning she publically posted about blocking Sandoval on Instagram.

“Well, I see the mental health facility really helped her,” Kent remarked sarcastically. “She has just come so far.”

Kent added that she “really tried” to be there for Leviss, but simply couldn’t defend her drama.

“And you are just beyond, like, helpless,” she elaborated.

Kent’s rant didn’t end there. After her assistant brought her up to speed on the blocking situation, Kent took a jab at the irrelevance of Leviss’ actions and stated, “We have moved on.” Though Kent admitted she couldn’t “believe she blocked him.”

Kent continues her criticism of Leviss, calls her a ‘coward’

Never one to keep opinions to herself, Kent further dug into Leviss and pointed out that her actions against Sandoval came late in the game.

According to Kent, the time for Leviss to bring up her feelings and set boundaries with Sandoval would have been right after the cast found out about the affair. She also accused the beauty queen of blowing up everyone’s world with the scandal.

“But instead apparently all you learned from your time away is that you get on social media,” she continued. “You don’t know how to [face problems] because you’re a coward.”

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Leviss blocked Sandoval on social media after he left a supportive message around her birthday. After seeing his comment, Leviss promptly blocked him and shared a screenshot with her followers online.

And as viewers know, news travels fast. Once Sandoval received wind that he’d been blocked, he wasted no time calling her out and labeling her “thirsty and immature.”

While Kent may feel that Scandoval is in the past, Leviss seems to be doing her best to move on as well. She’s officially changed her Instagram handle from Raquel to Rachel and says she’s now in her “healing era.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.