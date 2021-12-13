Lala Kent calls out ‘fake’ relationships after hints she won’t be returning to Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent shares a post on social media calling out fake friends. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent isn’t holding back about her experiences throughout Season 9 and the impact of filming the reunion. The current VPR season is still unfolding each week, but so far Lala has managed to be at the center of several conflicts including inserting herself into co-star Scheana Shay’s relationship with her fiance Brock Davies.

There has been plenty of drama happening for Lala throughout the season, but her personal life is just as intense these days. As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Lala’s recent split from her film producer ex-fiance Randall Emmett has meant plenty of change for the new mom. She’s moved out of the home they shared and even navigated her first holiday as a single mom.

Going into the Season 9 Vanderpump Rules reunion, Lala knew she had some making up to do with her co-stars, but what she didn’t expect was to come out feeling “isolated” and recently Lala took to her social media revealing more about her current emotional state.

Lala Kent calls out ‘fake’ relationships in recent social media post

Over on her Instagram Stories, Lala posted a graphic of Ryan Reynolds along with a saying supposedly quoted by the actor. And although she opted not to call out anyone specific, the post certainly aligns with what she’s recently spoken out about.

“The faker you are, the bigger your circle will be. The realer you are, the smaller your circle will be. These are well-known facts,” the quote reads.

The post didn’t include any other captions, ensuring that it stayed the focal point of the story.

Pic credit: @lalakent/Instagram

Only feeding the flames that the post was in regard to the Vanderpump Rules castmates, Lala shared the post shortly after her shocking podcast episode where she slammed her co-stars and hinted that she may not return to the franchise.

Lala hints that she may not return if Vanderpump Rules is picked up for Season 10

In the most recent episode of her Give Them Lala podcast, Lala didn’t mince words in sharing the impact of filming the Season 9 VPR reunion. And as it turns out, it didn’t quite play out the way she had hoped.

“I left that reunion feeling not much resolve. I left feeling a bit alone and isolated,” she shared.

She continued to share that after some reflection, she couldn’t help but question if this is where she should be.

“I’ve been on this show for six years. I’ve changed a lot as a person — no one can tell me otherwise. … But after that reunion, I sat back and thought, ‘Is this the space for me anymore or do we need to do some soul-searching?'”

And that left Lala unsure of whether or not she would return should the show be picked up for a tenth season.

“[If] tomorrow they call me and say, ‘We’ve been picked up,’ I would take a big pause because I don’t know if that’s the space for me anymore,” she confessed.

Fans will have to wait until the reunion airs to watch it all play out.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.