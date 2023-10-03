Lala Kent admits ‘divide’ amongst Pump Rules cast made filming Season 11 ‘difficult’

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent got honest about the current dynamics within the VPR cast now that filming has wrapped for the upcoming Season 11.

The longtime Pump Rules alum is no stranger to drama and has made a name for herself over the years thanks to her up-front personality.

As viewers know, Kent is never afraid to go head-to-head with any of her fellow castmates over issues she’s passionate about. So, given her assertive demeanor, Kent’s experience filming for the upcoming season may shock some longtime fans.

Season 10 of the hit Bravo show dropped bombshell news when it was discovered that Tom Sandoval was having an affair with co-star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss while still in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

Dubbed “Scandoval,” the news shook the cast and fandom alike, and according to Kent, the drama has yet to simmer despite shooting for Season 11.

Subscribe to our Pump Rules newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

In fact, the mom of one says the group dynamics made filming “very, very difficult.”

Filming for Vanderpump Rules Season 11 was ‘difficult’ for Lala Kent

Speaking to PEOPLE, Kent admitted that since filming has wrapped for the new season, she’s reflecting on its impact on her.

“It was a very, very difficult season,” she explained to the outlet. The Give Them Lala founder continued to share that there is a major split in the cast since Scandoval rocked their worlds.

“We’ve never had a divide like this in the group that you literally cannot repair.”

With tensions seemingly at an all-time high, Kent noted she doesn’t “remember much about the season.”

“[It’s] a little bit of a mind fog,” she added.

In recent years, Kent has been on a healing journey of her own after her tumultuous split from film producer Randall Emmett. The two, who share daughter Ocean together, called it quits after Emmett was reportedly found to be cheating on her.

However, putting in the work has apparently made Kent more self-aware and resulted in her staying more to herself in the upcoming season.

“I was just very in my own zone this season,” she told the outlet. “Which is very different from last year. I was ripping everyone’s heads off.”

Will Season 11 capture the fallout of Scandoval?

Though little is known about the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules, viewers are sure to see the ramifications of Tom Sandoval’s affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

Since news of their affair became public, the two have split, Leviss checked herself into a mental health facility where she remained for three months, and, as previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Sandoval has now started his own podcast.

The scandalous two involved in the affair aren’t the only ones with news in their lives, though.

Sandoval’s ex, Ariana Madix, is currently competing on the latest season of Dancing With The Stars. She started her DWTS journey with a hot tango number in a replica of her gorgeous red revenge dress from the Season 10 reunion.

Whatever Season 11 has in store for viewers, it’s sure to be one no one will want to miss.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.