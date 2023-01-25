Kylie or ‘Karseat’: The Kardashians fans mock Kylie Jenner’s latest Fashion Week look

Who wore it better: Kylie Jenner or a “karseat”?

The Kardashians star is currently abroad for Paris Fashion Week, where she was spotted Tuesday taking in the runway shows in another eye-catching outfit.

The centerpiece of the look was an open black blazer-like top held together in the front by three straps across her chest and stomach. Each strap even had its own buckle, which appeared very similar to the ones on airplane seats.

The makeup mogul wore a long black skirt with a slit up the middle and knee-high black leather boots.

She accessorized the outfit with thin black mesh gloves, dark purple lipstick, and one loose pin-up curl in her hair.

But not all The Kardashians fans were taken with Kylie’s outfit. On social media, some ruthlessly roasted the reality star for her undeniably seatbelt-like look.

Fans roast Kylie Jenner over ‘car seat’-esque look

On a Reddit fan forum devoted primarily to critics of the Kardashian-Jenner family, one post asked, “Who wore it better: Kylie or this Karseat?”

The poster added side-by-side photos for comparison: On the left, Kylie’s torso, and on the right, what looked like the buckle of a child’s booster seat.

Among commenters, the vote was unanimous: The car seat had worn it best.

“Definitely the car seat,” wrote one person.

“The car seat, obviously,” wrote another.

But the commenter added that even though they agreed the car seat wore it better, they weren’t strongly opposed to the eye-catching look.

“I’m wondering what’s wrong with me because I don’t hate this for her,” they wrote.

Others were less conflicted. “Karseat by a landslide,” wrote one person. “No competition. Give it up already KyLIE!”

Another Paris Fashion Week miss for Kylie Jenner

This isn’t the first time The Kardashians star has sparked outrage with a controversial ‘fit – or even the first time this week.

On Monday, Kylie took in the Italian fashion label Schiaparelli’s Paris runway show in a black velvet gown with a life-sized and creepily lifelike stuffed lion head affixed to the right breast.

No real lions were harmed in the making of the look, which was crafted from materials like foam, wool, and silk, and hand-painted to resemble the real thing.

But fans weren’t happy with Kylie, calling the makeup mogul out on social media for promoting hunting and giving off “poacher” vibes.

In an Instagram post of the outfit, Kylie defended the look, thanking Schiaparelli’s creative director, Daniel Roseberry, for “such a special morning.”

