Kylie Jenner’s thigh scar spotted in sizzling bikini pic

Kylie Jenner sizzles in a bikini-clad photoshoot. Pic credit: ©️ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

The Kardashians star, Kylie Jenner, sizzled in a black bikini and teddy boots in a winter photoshoot for social media.

Kylie wore a flattering black, string bikini under a spa robe paired with teddy bear boots.

The Reality TV star and makeup mogul posed in front of a picture window lounging on gym equipment as her prop.

The mom of two showed off her slender shape in several poses, and one with her shapely leg bent in a reclining position clearly showing a long scar on the outside of her tanned thigh.

The faux-leather bikini is from the Good American brand her sister, Khloe Kardashian, co-founded. Good American advertises body inclusion in extended sizes with eco-friendly fabrics.

The makeup mogul wore black wrap-around sunglasses, silver accessories, and manicured black nails for her fashionable photoshoot. In one photo, it’s easy to see the scar on the outside of her left thigh.

The accident that scarred Kylie Jenner for life

Kylie Jenner has always been open about the accident that left a large gash on her thigh, despite rumors it was from a plastic surgery mishap.

The young mom of two was a child when she received the gash climbing a fence while playing a game of hide-and-seek with her sister, Kendall Jenner. She was five years old when she slipped and was impaled by a sharp, metal pole.

The body-positive celeb is accepting of the blemish calling it her “loyal friend.” In the past, she’s even shown admiration for her scar by saying she loves it.

Kylie Jenner has a line of cosmetics with her mom, Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner and her infamous momager, Kris Jenner, collaborated on a second edition line of best-selling Kylie Cosmetics called The Kris Collection.

The limited-addition Kris Collection is out now with Kris Jenner-inspired looks and colors. The Kris Collection Bundle boasts all the must-haves from the Kris Collection beauty line.

It features skincare and color with a pressed powder pallet, cheek and lip crayon color, lip serum, and “Curetini” under-eye patches. The bundle retails for $137 but is on sale now at 15% off just in time for Christmas.

Kylie Jenner exudes confidence in her body positive attitude to hands-on experience with her successful cosmetic business and the fashion model world. I’m sure fans will be seeing more of Kylie on the red carpet and in Season 3 of The Kardashians on Hulu and Disney+.

The Kardashians is currently on hiatus.