Kylie Jenner’s son has a Louis Vuitton teddy bear that retails for over $20,000

Kylie Jenner didn't just spend hundreds on teddy bears for her son, she spent thousands.

Most people probably don’t think to spend more than $20 on a baby’s teddy bear, but if you’re Kylie Jenner, you can multiply that number by a thousand.

Kylie recently shared a video documenting her pregnancy with her son from the positive pregnancy test to his birth. During the video, she gives a sneak peek at his nursery, where some fans noticed the teddy bears on the bed.

There were three teddy bears on the bed, one patchwork bear, one brown bear, and one bear decked out in Louis Vuitton. However, none of these bears come anywhere close to being only $20.

Kylie Jenner’s son’s cheapest teddy bear is almost $700

One fan took to TikTok to share what she had found out about the baby boy’s teddy bears. The results were a bit surprising.

The patchwork bear is a Ralph Lauren Plush Patchwork Teddy Multi that comes in at $691.49. The second bear in the collection is the Brown Nouveau Object Pathetique Plush Toy bear from Enfants Riches Deprimes for about $2,030.

The most surprising is the Louis Vuitton bear. The Louis Vuitton DouDou comes to a minimum of $20,000, if not more. It’s no surprise to fans that Kylie bought the most expensive teddy bear she could find (probably) for her baby boy.

The amount that Kylie would spend on a teddy bear tells many fans that she would spend much more on her baby, and the star has proven that she cares a lot about her son.

In fact, she cares so much that his name was changed when Kylie and Travis Scott realized that “Wolf” wasn’t the best name for their son anymore.

Kylie Jenner announces that her son’s name has been changed

After sharing her tribute video to her son, Kylie announced that they had changed his name to something more fitting, but the baby’s new name hasn’t been announced yet.

Some fans believe that his name may have been changed to Jack based on a clip in the video, but his middle name was Jacques, a family name from Travis’s family. At this time, it’s unclear if he was being referred to by his new name or simply by his middle name.

Although Kylie and Travis haven’t revealed a lot of information about their son, fans are hoping to learn more about her pregnancy and their life with Stormi when the new Kardashian series airs in April.

The Kardashians premieres Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.