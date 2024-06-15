Kylie Jenner’s fans want her to ‘marry’ BFF Stassie Karanikolaou after watching them feed each other on TikTok

Everybody knows that the Kardashian-Jenners keep a tight, consistent inner circle around them.

Over the years, fans have gotten to know them and have seen them grow with the famous reality TV family. Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, is one person in her camp whom almost anyone who follows her knows by now.

Stassie has been a steadfast presence in Kylie’s life since their meeting in middle school, a testament to the enduring nature of their friendship. As one of the Kylie Cosmetics CEO’s most devoted friends, they have supported each other’s aspirations.

Kylie frequently showcases Stassie’s influencer endorsements and YouTube videos on her thriving Instagram, further solidifying their bond.

Her BFF returns the favor by modeling in one of her campaigns and being beside her for a Sprinter modeling shoot or when the mom of two needs to get loose. In one Instagram video, Stassie was with Kylie as they danced to Birds of a Feather by Billie Eilish.

In a TikTok video from the same occasion, the BFFs were so inseparable that fans couldn’t help but speculate if Kylie had found her soulmate in her longtime friend — even though she’s already supposed to be spoken for.

Kylie Jenner posted a TikTok of her and Stassie Karanikolaou drinking from the same straw

In a video posted on her TikTok, the beauty mogul showed her affection for Stassie while also tricking fans into thinking she was finally ready to take her relationship with Timothee Chamalet to social media. However, that wasn’t the case.

Rather than using her TikTok to hard launch Timothee months after they reportedly started dating, Kylie opted to show herself playing with Stassie. The TikTok opened with her smiling flirtatiously at someone.

The mystery person held a straw to Kylie’s mouth as Galuh’s cover of Dilemma played in the background. She then bit the straw and took a sip as she passed another cup with a straw to Stassie.

Stassie took a sip of the drink and stared deeply into Kylie’s eyes, causing her to smile even bigger.

Fans suggest Kylie and Stassie get ‘married,’ though they still want to know where Timothee Chamalet went

Kylie and Stassie’s video caused many fans to ship them. While they’ve both maintained that they’re friends (and not a part of the LGBTQIA community), some who watched them make googly eyes at each other felt they would be better off getting married.

“PLSSS MARRY EACH OTHER OMG,” one fan wrote.

“The prettiest wives lol,” another shared.

“woah! am I interrupting or sum” said a different TikTok user.

Other commenters were more concerned about Kylie’s man, Timothee’s whereabouts.

According to a June 2024 report from Evening Standard, the two haven’t been spotted together since their first public appearance at the Golden Globes in January 2024. Since he wasn’t in Kylie’s TikTok, some assumed they may have quietly broken up.

Neither Kylie nor Timothee have confirmed any truth to fans’ suspicions.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.