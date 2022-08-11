Kylie Jenner’s assistant shares unedited photo of her real post-baby curves

Kylie Jenner’s assistant shared an unedited photo of Kylie’s post-baby body. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/Admedia

Kylie Jenner welcomed her second baby a little over six months ago and looked good in her pictures only two months later.

However, the KarJenner clan is infamous for using photoshop, FaceTune, and different photo editing apps to alter their appearances.

Though it is generally sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian who come under fire for editing photos, it’s safe to assume that most members of the family do it.

While Kylie keeps her personal life very private and away from the spotlight, she hasn’t stopped modeling for her products or sharing pictures of herself.

This week, Kylie is celebrating her birthday, and fans were treated to a surprise as well.

Kylie’s assistant, Maguire Grace Amundsen, shared a photo of the two together completely unaltered, showing off Kylie’s natural post-baby look.

Kylie Jenner’s real and unedited post-baby body

In celebration of Kylie’s birthday, Maguire shared a photo of the two that might have been taken back in May based on the dress and bracelets, though it might be more recent if Kylie decided to repeat the look.

Maguire wrote a short and sweet message for the star, saying, “happy birthday ky !!!! i got u forever [hand heart emoji and white heart emoji] love u endlessly.”

Pic credit: @maguireamundsen/Instagram

The unedited photo has Kylie looking almost exactly the same as her other photos, so maybe she isn’t editing her photos much or at all.

Her post-baby recovery seems to have gone smoothly for her body, though the star did admit she was dealing with postpartum depression a little harder this time around.

Right now, it looks like Kylie was thrilled to spend her birthday with her family and enjoyed turning a year older.

Kylie Jenner celebrates birthday: How old is Kylie Jenner?

Kylie Jenner is the youngest sibling of the KarJenner empire and has her own beauty empire that she frequently works on and promotes.

She celebrated her birthday this week on August 10 and welcomed turning 25 as her family members shared posts wishing her the best.

Kylie has been more active on social media this week than she usually is, especially since she’s sharing more personal pictures of her life and outings than usual.

She has historically always been a relatively private person compared to the rest of her family, and fans are excited to see a little more of her on the upcoming season of The Kardashians.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 will premiere on Hulu on September 22, 2022.