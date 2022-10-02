Kylie Jenner wows in body-hugging white dress

Kylie Jenner wowed in a body-hugging white dress that showed off her curves. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kylie Jenner looks gorgeous in a white dress as she walks the streets of Paris during Paris Fashion Week.

The cream-colored and tight-fitting dress perfectly fitted Kylie’s body and showed off her amazing curves. The sleeves were long and extravagant and started below her shoulders to give the dress a near strapless look.

The dress also featured a strap that rose up from the back and wrapped around Kylie’s collar bone. The dress was both fashionable and original–perfect for Kylie.

Kylie paired the dress with bright blue heels that turned into boots and fitted tightly around the star’s calves. The boots featured open toes, which showed off Kylie’s pedicured toes.

The reality star accessorized with dark sunglasses placed over her rosy cheeks, giving her look a bit of extra glamor. Her long manicured nails matched the cream color of her dress.

Kylie wore her hair back, which accentuated the shape of her face. The media personality’s overall look was one of elegance, and out-of-the-box beauty.

Kylie Jenner’s makeup line was built from love

Kylie founded Kylie Cosmetics, which has become globally known. In an interview with Harpers Bazaar, Kylie spoke about how she started her makeup line because of her real love and passion for makeup.

She said, “It’s been a real love of mine for as long as I can remember. I never even knew that you can really turn your passion into a business, you know. I just followed my heart and went with how I felt. Now I just feel so blessed every day to wake up, have fun doing what I love and make a career out of it. It’s amazing!”

Kylie Jenner feels comfortable raising her second child

Kylie isn’t just a reality TV star and savvy businesswoman, she’s also a mom of two.

Kylie has a 4-year-old child and a 7-month-old child. While the star felt some nervousness as a new mom, she’s revealed that she feels much more comfortable the second time around.

People reported Kylie’s take on her first and second child, especially when it comes to changes in her body.

“Maybe mentally it’s harder, but seeing my body and stuff, I just, I trust the process,” she continued. “I’m way less stressed about my weight and what I look like and more into the feminine energy and the fact that I made a baby.”

The Kardashians Season 2 airs Thursdays on Hulu.