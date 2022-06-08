Kylie Jenner touches butts, twins with friend Anastasia for Kylie Cosmetics collab

Kylie Jenner and Anastasia Karanikolaou did a Kylie Cosmetics collab together, twinning in spandex. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dylan Lujano/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kylie Jenner showed off her pert derriere along with friend Anastasia Karanikolaou as they posed back to back in one-piece suits that left little to the imagination.

Kylie wore a pink suit that barely covered her butt, along with spandex pink gloves that went up to her elbows, and Anastasia wore the exact same thing in light blue.

They also both had pink and blue hair to match their outfits, as well as pink and blue eyeshadow.

Kylie and Anastasia twinned in matching spandex for Kylie Cosmetics collab

Kylie captioned the daring photo, “AHHHH FINALLY !! @staskaranikolaou and i started dreaming of this collab a few years ago and we finally made it happen our mini collection includes a gloss duo, a special stassie lipkit, a highlighter in stas’s perfect shade and two fun liquid eyeliner pens.”

Kylie and Anastasia are busy promoting their new Kylie Cosmetics collaboration as Kylie continued, “it was so special creating this with my best friend can’t wait for you guys to get your hands on it this next monday 6/13 on kyliecosmetics.com @kyliecosmetics.”

The sexy photo garnered over 4 million likes from Kylie’s 345 million Instagram followers, including a supportive heart from sister Kendall Jenner.

Kylie posted an Instagram Story featuring the new product which will be available on June 13. The product featured a box with both girls on it in the same outfits, this time facing each other, and said Stassie x Kylie on the front.

Kylie Jenner posted the new collab to her Instagram Story. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie’s followers were obsessed with the new photos

Anastasia commented on the photo herself, writing “YAY!!!!!! FINALLY [love emoji, heart emojis] love you baby.”

Other followers wrote, “OH MY GOD I DID NOT EXPECT THIS [clapping emoji] I LOVE IT!!” and, “there we go babies,” with heart emojis.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Anastasia and Kylie met in middle school and became fast friends

The pair have been best friends since middle school, with Anastasia revealing to Bustle in 2021 that they met at a Barnes and Noble. Anastasia told the outlet, “We know too much about each other. We’re stuck with each other forever.”

Kylie has collaborated with family in the past, including sister Kendall Jenner

Kylie collaborates with many friends and family, including her sister Kendall. The pair launched a spring eyeshadow palette back in April, called Kendall x Kylie.

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner pose for their collaboration. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The pair did a similar photo shoot to the one Kylie did with Anastasia, though a little more subtle.

The two sisters were seen standing in front of a lavender wall, wearing purple lace skirts and bikini tops that looked slightly destroyed and they looked seductively at the camera.

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner pose for their collaboration. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

In another shot, both their faces were surrounded by flowers, and Kylie captioned the photo, “KENDALL X KYLIE 2.0 coming April 6 feeling so blessed and excited to work on yet another makeup collaboration with my sister @kendalljenner !!! our first collection together is still one of my favorites but wow i can’t wait for you guys to see what we have for you this time reveal happening today on my stories! @kyliecosmetics.”