Kylie Jenner stuns in nude skintight dress

Kylie Jenner flaunts her weight loss in skintight dress. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner impressed in a skintight dress as she flaunted her post-baby weight loss.

While her sister, Kim Kardashian, was walking runways in Paris, the Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur revealed that she was shooting for her Hulu series with her siblings, called The Kardashians.

Stormi’s mom took a break from making sandwiches to post on social media. Kylie showed off her gorgeous makeup and posed in front of a golf cart while displaying her latest look for fans.

Kylie Jenner rocks a nude-colored gown while filming The Kardashians

Kylie Jenner shared new photos of her latest outfit, much to the pleasure of her fans.

Kylie’s intricate nude dress was skintight with ruching. The off-the-shoulder dress featured built-in gloves and fabric attaching the bodice to the neck. Kylie tagged the dress designer, Alexander Wang, in the photos.

Kylie tied her long dark hair into a low bun with wisps of hair framing her face. Her hairstyle allowed her intricate earrings to shine.

The reality TV star also took a mirror selfie to reveal that her face was beat, with light pink blush and mocha-colored lips. Kylie completed the look with matching high-heel boots

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

She wrote in the caption, “days on set with @kardashianshulu.”

Kylie shared the shots with her 356 million followers, who commented on and liked the post.

Kylie Jenner updates fans on postpartum weight loss

Kylie Jenner has been much more open about her body changes after the birth of her second child. Although fans have yet to learn her son’s name or see his face, the mother of two is back on her grind and says, “no days off.”

Last month, Kylie posed in spandex and shared her progress four months post-partum.

People caught a social media post from the starlet while working out in her gym.

Kylie wrote on her Instagram Story, “4 months postpartum. I have been dealing w tons of back & knee pain this time so it slows down my workouts but I am on a mission to get strong again.”

Kylie Jenner took to Snapchat to provide fitness updates. Her snap featured the reality TV star on a treadmill with writing to describe her workout and weight loss.

Back in April, Kylie shared that she gained 60 pounds during her second pregnancy, something she also did with Stormi. She explained the exciting news that she lost 40 of those 60 pounds.

The Kardashians Season 1 is streaming on Hulu.