Kylie Jenner looks amazing in her black vinyl dress for the spooky season. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Christopher Smith/AdMedia

With her sleek black dress, Kylie Jenner looks amazing ahead of the spooky season. The reality TV star was posing ahead of her night on the town.

Kylie was wearing a shiny leather minidress before going out with her boyfriend, Travis Scott. The dress included curve-flattering rouging with a matching rose broach adorned at the top and hem of the dress. The vampy dress was held together by tiny spaghetti straps for a delicate contrast.

She coordinated the look with black knee-high leather boots looking amazing on her night out.

She added black sunglasses, studded earrings, and a tiny black bag to accessorize the look.

For her makeup, she opted out of her usual dramatic look for something more subtle. She kept it pretty simple with brown eyeshadow and a glossy nude lip.

The reality star wore her high fashion outfit to a date night with Travis Scott at Craig’s in West Hollywood.

Pic credit:@kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner has a makeup line with Batman coming out

This date night was well deserved since she has worked hard for her brand, Kylie cosmetics. She revealed on her Instagram that she has an upcoming collaboration with the DC’s Batman Brand.

She posted a sneak peek of her photoshoot where the mogul sat on a building In front of the Gotham City skyline.

She wore an open button-up pantsuit with shoulder pads for a sharp look. The opening of her pantsuit gave fans a peak at her black corset that emulated washboard abs. She finished the look with sharp black stiletto heels.

She put her hair into a side part and pulled it back for a tight bun. She used her new collaboration’s eyeshadow palette to promote the makeup line to create a dark blue and yellow graphic eyeliner look and her signature nude lip.

Pic credit:@kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner keeps all of her clothes for her daughter

Kylie has a plan for all the amazing outfits she has worn over the years. Last year her sister Kim Kardashian revealed on their hit TV show, The Kardashians, that she had an archive full of clothes she never got rid of. While fans were not clear why she never got rid of anything, Kylie admitted she had a plan for all of her things.

In an interview with CR Fashion Book, she stated, “I save everything for my daughter—I have the most amazing pieces, and I cannot wait to share my entire archive with her when she is older. I’m so excited to see how she is going to wear and style them! And hopefully, she wears one of my Met dresses to prom.”