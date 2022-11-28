Kylie looks fabulous in a black dress. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner stunned in a fitted black dress as she gave some highlights of how she has spent her time recently.

The Kardashians star was gorgeous in a social media share that featured her all dressed up with her two kids, daughter Stormi and her son.

Based on other photos Kylie shared, it appears the little family was heading to the famous family’s annual Thanksgiving festivities.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, Kylie shared a carousel of pictures kicking off her and Stormi dressed in black, walking to a fancy house. It could very well be Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home, as that’s where the Kardashian and Jenner clan celebrated the holiday.

Kylie was a vision in a long black sleeveless dress with a cutout back. The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore her hair up in a messy bun with pieces hanging near her face.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Stormi looked adorable in a black dress and matching boots as she walked beside her mom as Kylie held her baby boy in her arms.

“Highlights” was the caption on the Instagram post.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Another image in the IG post featured Kylie and her baby daddy Travis Scott in an embrace as she nuzzled him or perhaps even whispered something in his ear.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner keeps her son’s face hidden

Unlike with her daughter Stormi, Kylie has kept her youngest child out of the limelight. Kylie revealed on the Season 2 finale of The Kardashians that legally, her son’s name is still Wolf, but they are in the process of choosing a new name; they just haven’t decided on one yet.

In one photo featured in her highlights share, Kylie’s sitting on the grass as her son stands up. The reality TV star had her hair pulled back in a loose ponytail as she wore short black shorts and a black sweatshirt.

Kylie covered her little boy’s face with her hand as she looked off to the side.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

A different picture had mother and son outside again. This time though, Kylie was in black leggings and a sleeveless cropped workout top.

She was standing up but bent over to help her son. The little guy has his arm placed on Kylie’s shoulder as he appears to maybe be trying to walk in the grass.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner teases The Kardashians Season 3

Season 2 of The Kardashians wrapped up on Thanksgiving Day after ten episodes. All of the Kar-Jer clan reflected on the ups and downs of the past season while also looking forward.

In her confessional, Kylie teased that she might reveal the name of her son in Season 3 of the Hulu show. It was the moment that ended the finale.

There will most certainly be a third season of The Kardashians. However, fans will likely be waiting until spring for another season to drop, and the new season probably won’t have a lot of episodes either.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Kardashians are currently streaming on Hulu.