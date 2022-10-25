Kylie Jenner showed her figure in white high-waisted underwear. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dylan Lujano/AdMedia

Kylie Jenner flaunted her figure in tiny white underwear with a matching bra as she took a selfie, wearing a full face of makeup.

The Kardashians star wore a white set of panties that were more like high-waisted shorts and a white bra that was basically a white tank top with the bottom cut off.

She paired the somewhat strange ensemble with a black leather jacket on top, holding the camera down low to get a full body shot in the mirror.

Kylie was seen standing in her house, with a staircase full of black and white photos visible behind her, and a manicured hand with long, black, pointy fingernails holding onto her phone.

She added to the daring look with dark red, ultra-glossy lipstick and tagged her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, in the photo.

She pinned her hair back with just one large strand hanging down on the side and was definitely going for an edgier look than usual.

Her outfit channeled her sister Kourtney Kardashian, who started wearing much darker ensembles when she began dating her now-husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Kylie captioned the image, “new favorite lip combo ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥,” and it received over 4 million likes, including from Bachelor Nation alum Ashley Iaconetti, and her sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner has been wearing a sexier, edgier style lately

Kylie has been playing with an edgier style quite often lately, including with her last outfit in which she wore a black, one-piece body suit in a corset style.

The reality star shared a shot of herself sitting on a white bed wearing the plunging black bodysuit that featured spaghetti straps and small buttons down the middle.

Her dark hair had a wet look to it, and she wore lighter eye makeup with light pink lipstick.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie looked at the camera with a seductive expression as she placed her hand on one lifted leg, confidently staring straight ahead.

She captioned the shots, “in ur dreams❤️‍🔥”

One follower commented, “She’s posting her after breakup pictures,” referring to the recent cheating scandal involving Kylie’s boyfriend, and father of her two children, Travis Scott.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott has been accused of cheating on her

Last week, Rojean Kar, an Instagram influencer posted a picture of Travis on the set of a photoshoot to her Instagram Stories and the story quickly spread like wildfire, leading to cheating rumors.

Travis made a statement via Instagram Stories, giving his side of the story. He wrote, “An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video.” He concluded with the fact that he didn’t know, nor had he been with, Rojean.

The Kardashians is currently streaming on Hulu, with new episodes every Thursday.