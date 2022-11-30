Kylie Jenner is sharing post-Thanksgiving photos as the reality star poses from her California home. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner has a lot of reasons to be thankful, and she shared a few of those things in a recent social media post.

The mother of two took to her Instagram Stories to pose in what has become a very familiar backdrop to Kylie’s photos.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has famously been a bit of a homebody, doing a lot of her shoots from the comfort of her home.

Kylie’s most recent pictures, shared with her staggering 373 million followers, were no exception as she enjoyed the holidays at Casa Kylie.

And with a palatial estate like Kylie’s with security and other hired help, who could blame the reality TV star for enjoying her luxurious digs?

Kylie shared a few more post-Thanksgiving shots as she worked her angles, allowing the sun to kiss her skin.

Kylie Jenner stuns in a backless dress

The first picture showed Kylie with her arched back facing the camera.

She turned her head slightly, giving a profile view and showing the back of her dress which featured and opened back with three horizontal strings. Kylie’s black maxidress had a halterneck and touched the ground while the material clung to her hips.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie adjusted her position slightly, turning her head the other way for the second IG Story share. In front of Kylie were vast meadows, a tall mountain, and blue skies, with an infinity pool in the closer distance.

Kylie rocked her dark locks up in a messy bun with pieces hanging down in the back.

Earlier in the day, Kylie shared more photos in this stunning black gown in a carousel that also featured her son.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie has been a model, influencer, and entrepreneur in the spotlight for quite some time. She has used her position as a highly-followed Instagram user to promote her Kylie Cosmetics products.

Kylie Cosmetics x Wizard of Oz Collection

Kylie’s most recent drop with Kylie Cosmetics was her Wizard of Oz collaboration, inspired by the iconic film.

One product from the collaboration was a glossy pink lipgloss called Wizard of Oz™ Transformative Lip Tint, Emerald City™.

Kylie also dropped a new eye tint, which featured characters’ names from the Wizard of Oz, and a lot of sparkles.

Another sparkly item was the Ruby Slippers metallic lipstick, an ode to Dorothy’s famous shoes.

Kylie and Kylie Cosmetics have been churning out products lately, with the Batman collaboration in October and the Kris Jenner collaboration in September.

With Christmas around the corner, time will tell if Kylie drops a fourth Kylie Cosmetics palette in as many months.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.