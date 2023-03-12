Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner rocked another glamorous fit as she stepped out to celebrate the birthday of twin sisters Malika and Khadijah Haqq.

Jenner, 25, wore an oversized black leather coat over her semi-transparent dress, which featured sheer black netting with long sleeves and a mock turtleneck.

There were strategic satin cut-outs across Jenner’s chest, with the bottom of her dress looking like a black miniskirt.

She’d also donned sheer stockings as part of her stunning look and completed it with pointed-toe high heels.

Jenner wore a dark coral lipstick to go with dark lashes and brows while keeping her hair in a side part.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Photographers captured Jenner while she was walking to the event at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood with a black bag in hand.

Kylie Jenner puts on a leggy display as she steps out to pals Malika & Khadijah’s 40th birthday celebration. Pic credit: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Kylie Jenner among guests for Malika and Khadijah Haqq’s birthday

Jenner wasn’t the only member of the reality TV family that attended the birthday event this past week. Her sisters, Khloe and Kim Kardashian, were also on hand to celebrate, as well as Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson.

Their mother, Kris Jenner, was also there, celebrating Khloe’s longtime friends’ birthday. Kylie shared several video clips on her Instagram Story featuring her captivating attire as well as her mom and sister Kim enjoying the party vibes with her.

In two clips, Jenner appears by herself, showing the stunning dress she wore for the event. In two other video clips, she’s striking a pose next to her sister Kim and her mother, Kris.

According to Daily Mail, Jenner went with minimal accessories for the event, opting to wear dangling earrings with her outfit. She also rocked a baby pink manicure, per their report.

Kylie Jenner’s workout plan

As with all her public appearances and social media shares, Jenner continues to look amazing, which doesn’t necessarily come naturally. Back in 2018, it was revealed that working out wasn’t her favorite thing, but she embraced it after having her daughter Stormi.

“Kylie has never been a fan of working out in the past, but has recently started a new routine and has been trying to be very consistent,” a source told E! News, adding that she “loves her body after having baby Stormi, but wants to tone and tighten up areas that she feels are different now.”

HIIT (high intensity interval training) was reportedly a major part of Jenner’s workout plan. A July 2018 clip featured Jenner working out with her former friend Jordyn Woods and sister Kourtney Kardashian as they held medicine balls overhead and did walking lunges in a circle.

According to Women’s Health, Jenner doesn’t just work out with her sisters but has also been active with her daughter, making it a family activity. If that wasn’t enough, the media outlet indicated Jenner keeps herself in shape by working out while on vacation, adding physical activities like paddle-boarding into her schedule with rest and relaxation.

In 2021, Life and Style Mag reported that Jenner shared a series of seven videos showing different parts of her routine. That included running on a treadmill for “30 minutes a day” at a “12 incline” with “3.2 speed.”

There was also a video of Jenner on the StairMaster, one of her using resistance bands, and another focused on her “ab warmup” as she did crunches on a machine. An additional clip showed Jenner doing leg raises with a resistance band on.

The 25-year-old is continuing to stay fit and healthy thanks to finding ways to make working out a family activity and one she can still do while enjoying a getaway.