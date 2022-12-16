Kylie Jenner stunned in a white dress for a holiday party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kylie Jenner is feeling festive these days, though she’s not about the red and green Christmas look that most people settle for.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder stepped out for a holiday party at the Casa Vega restaurant in Studio City, California looking like a real-life Barbie doll.

The restaurant, a family favorite, hosted the Kardashian/Jenner Christmas party and celebrated the various businesses owned by the successful family, including Kylie Cosmetics, SKIMS, and 818 Tequila.

Kylie showed off her famous curves in a clinging white spandex dress from designer Alexander Wang, and it featured off-the-shoulder sleeves, ruching around the waist, and a thigh-skimming bottom that emphasized her hourglass frame.

Despite going for a minimalist color like white, the reality star added some eye-catching accessories in the form of bright pink, knee-high boots with feathers, and a black feathered purse.

She wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style while going for a glamorous makeup look that included frosty pink eyeshadow and dark pink, matte lipstick.

Kylie was clearly feeling herself in the look, as she strutted around the party and had someone take a video of her turned around as she looked over her shoulder with a flirty glance.

Kylie Jenner stuns in a white dress. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

She later took a selfie in a mirror from the front and posted both shots to her Instagram Stories. She loved the dress so much that she tagged Alexander Wang in the selfie, and wrote, “this fitttt.”

Kylie is gorgeous in white. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner recently took a trip to snowy Aspen, Colorado

Kylie recently returned from a trip to Aspen, Colorado where she enjoyed a dip in a hot tub surrounded by a snowy, winter wonderland.

Despite the chilly temperatures, Kylie threw on a black, metallic bikini under a white robe but kept her feet warm with plush, teddybear looking boots.

She posed for pictures before jumping in the warm water, showing off her curves in various poses.

Her sister Khloe was a fan of the photos, but made sure to endorse her own denim brand Good American by commenting, “By the way… I love you @goodamerican bikini.”

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie is the founder of Kylie Baby which sells gentle products for children

While Kylie is most famous for her makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics, she also owns three other brands: Kylie Swim, Kylie Skin, and Kylie Baby.

The Kylie Baby products include lotions, haircare, and bath products, which she frequently advertises on the Instagram page for the brand.

In November, Kylie Baby shared “3 must-haves after a long day of play!” Those included the Gentle Shampoo, Gentle Conditioner, and the Detangling Hairbrush which works on all hair types and textures.

Most parents have so many baby products it can be hard to keep track of them all, but Kylie Baby has an adorable cloud-carrying case that fits at least four products and is super convenient.

The case comes in pink or blue and can be bought on the website for $30.

The Kardashians is currently on hiatus, but episodes can be streamed on Hulu.