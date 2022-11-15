Kylie Jenner looked perfect in a selfie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kylie Jenner served up some big va-va-voom energy for a smoldering selfie in bed.

The 25-year-old sizzled in a skintight top left open to reveal her black bra while lounging in a sea of white down feathers.

Contrary to her appearance, Kylie dramatically captioned the carousel of photos with a single wilted rose emoji.

The thriving businesswoman’s makeup was a vision of perfection, but she opted for a hint of color on her lips and cheeks rather than a full-glam look.

Keeping up with the natural vibe, Kylie went completely jewelry-free for the selfie and wore her raven hair down with tons of volume.

The bold styling choices focused all attention on her glowing complexion and warm brown eyes.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner rocked a skimpy black bikini in the pool for GLOW partnership

Kylie sent hearts racing in a barely-there string bikini for an ad promoting GLOW sparkling energy drinks.

The five-foot-six makeup mogul showed off her womanly curves in the revealing swimsuit while catching some rays in the pool.

She took a sip in the last photo and shared her excitement about joining the GLOW team in the caption.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner stunned on red carpet in sexy backless dress with sheer skirt

Kylie hit the red carpet this past Saturday for the 2022 Baby2Baby gala wearing a custom creation by the elite fashion designer Loewe.

The reality star and fashion icon stunned in the shiny black gown, which featured an open back and see-through half-mini skirt.

The garment’s high neckline and pleated bodice were accompanied by off-the-shoulder sleeves supported by lavish ties in the back.

She accessorized the daring look with oversized diamond earrings and rings, with her dark hair tied in a chic bun.

Kylie captioned the steamy snap, “now let’s hear it for the back of the dress !!!”

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie’s loyal fans naturally took to the comments section to marvel over the scandalous look.

Even some of her famous family members and friends turned up to sing her praises, with Khloe Kardashian commenting, “Let’s hear it for this stunning queen!!!!! Bravo!!!!” and Olivia Pierson writing, “You looked so beautiful!!! ❤️❤️”

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie attended the event to show support for her sister, Kim Kardashian, who received the Giving Tree Award for her generous donations to the charity.

Kim gave a heartfelt acceptance speech, saying in part, “I will continue to use my voice and my resources to share in your mission, while all of us help Baby2Baby to bring fairness, equality and justice to so many children, who have been deprived of access to basic essentials.”