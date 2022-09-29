Kylie Jenner sizzles in braless curve-hugging minidress

Kylie Jenner is showing off her fashion sense at Paris Fashion Week for the Balmain show. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner slayed at Paris Fashion Week in a curve-hugging white crochet dress that fit like a glove.

Kylie’s friend and makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, shared content on TikTok of her gorgeous look as she posed in a luxurious Parisian hotel before going to a major fashion show.

The 25-year-old attended the Balmain show, a staple for the KarJenner ladies, who enjoy a friendship with creative director Olivier Rousteing.

Kylie wore Balmain to her first Met Gala appearance in 2016, so the designer likely holds a special place in her heart.

Kylie wasn’t alone, though. In addition to Ariel, she had longtime BFF Stassie Karanikolaou by her side.

The Kylie video played Alien Superstar by Beyonce, one of her favorites as of late.

Kylie Jenner stuns in a crochet gown leaving little to the imagination

Kylie’s gorgeous gown featured a short hem and a plunging neckline. The dress was held up with two rope-like straps on each side, providing Kylie’s curves extra support.

Kylie rocked her signature caked face with rosy blush and glossy lips. She wore her hair in an updo, with her baby hairs laid and looking fabulous.

Kylie stood in place in the corridor of the 5-star hotel, standing with her arms by her side as she turned her head slightly and fluttered her eyes.

As Kylie shows off her post-baby body, she has been honest about how hard she has worked to lose the baby weight.

Kylie Jenner opens up about postpartum difficulties

After her second pregnancy with her son, Kylie has admitted that she struggled a bit more than with her pregnancy with daughter Stormi.

Kylie has gotten vulnerable on a few occasions as she tries to achieve her post-baby body, which is definitely back.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Kylie said, “This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter.”

She revealed she gained 60 pounds during the pregnancy. Kylie continued, “It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy.”

Kylie concluded, “Once I realized that… I was putting some pressure on myself and I just keep reminding myself ‘I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy’ and we have to stop putting pressure to be back, not even psychically, just mentally after birth.”

We are here for Kylie’s vulnerable side and honesty about postpartum weight loss.

The Kardashians Season 2 airs Thursdays on Hulu.