Kylie Jenner shows some skin in revealing black mini dress

Kylie Jenner posed in a revealing black strapless dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Kylie Jenner showed off her ample chest in a revealing black dress as she posed for a glam photo looking every inch the famous reality TV star.

The Kardashians star wore a black velvet, strapless mini dress as she pushed up her breasts with her manicured hands.

Kylie’s brunette hair looked incredibly soft and glossy as she wore it down, cascading down her shoulders, and she wore a full face of makeup, with a dark blue eyeshadow and a light pink lip.

Kylie looked off to the side as she stood in front of a bathtub and a mirror, her reflection showing a pair of black strappy heels.

She captioned the photo, “loves a smokey glam 🖤, and it received over 6 million likes, including from Siesta Key star Juliette Porter and her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian.

Kylie has been visiting London this week, along with her daughter Stormi, 4.

Kylie Jenner enjoyed a trip to Harrods with daughter Stormi yesterday

Yesterday, Kylie and Stormi visited London’s famous department store, Harrods, to check out the Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin counter.

The counter was set up as a makeup table, with adorable pink chairs and an array of lipsticks and eyeshadow available.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie wore a thigh-skimming, tight, black miniskirt that featured 3D hands grabbing each thigh, with a hot pink, long-sleeved blouse that also featured 3D hands grabbing the chest and waist.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie paired the look with a slicked-back ponytail and a full face of makeup, as well as strappy heels.

In one photo, Kylie was seen hugging her daughter as they sat at the Kylie Cosmetics counter, with Stormi adorably posing in baggy jeans, a black tank top, and a big smile on her face, clearly happy to be spending the day with her mom.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie has been enjoying a trip to London with her daughter

Kylie was spotted out and about in London on Saturday as she and her daughter went out to dinner at famous celebrity eatery Sexy Fish.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder donned a bright blue snakeskin jacket with blue fur trim and blue strappy heels. It looked as if she wasn’t wearing anything underneath, or perhaps she had on a short dress that was not visible.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Her hair was pulled up in a tight bun, with a few strands hanging in her face and, of course, a full face of makeup.

Kylie posted pictures of the outfit to Instagram with the caption, “birthday countdown !!!!!!! 💙,” and they received over 3 million likes, including from her sister Kourtney, as well as models Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski.

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday September 22 on Hulu.