Kylie Jenner is promoting Kylie Cosmetics after Black Friday and ahead of Cyber Monday. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner showed skin in a gorgeous montage of her best looks as the mother of two promoted her brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

The entrepreneur shared a video that featured her most memorable face beats, from rocking a robe while getting ready at Paris Fashion Week to striking a pose in her bedroom for some WFH action.

The purpose of the video was clear: to encourage followers to purchase the makeup she rocked with each look. Kylie sweetened the deal by informing fans in her caption that the sale ended at 11:59 p.m., likely attempting to increase the urgency of making a purchase.

She posted the clip jointly on her personal Instagram with her 373 million followers and her business page, adding to the exposure and eyes on the reveal.

As one of the most followed people on Instagram, Kylie’s wise decision to use the platform to promote her Kylie Cosmetics line wasn’t much of a surprise.

Kylie has continued to forgo traditional advertising, opting to use social media campaigns as a seemingly effective business strategy.

Kylie Jenner shows skin for Kylie Cosmetics sale

The video began with Kylie in a fluffy white robe as a hairstylist put the finishing touches on her elegant updo. Kylie rocked a smoky eye and matte lips as she pouted and looked straight ahead.

Next, Kylie gave herself a lip touch-up in another sheer Paris Fashion Week look where she rocked red lacy lingerie for a sultry look.

The clip switched to a fully-glammed Kylie posing in her bed wearing a black bra and taking a selfie video. She sported super rosy cheeks in the video, which she posted on IG last month.

Kylie showed her multitasking skills in another part of the share, holding her phone in one hand while recording herself in the mirror and applying lip gloss.

The video continued as Kylie evolved from applying lip gloss to applying blush.

Considering social media promotion has been Kylie’s tool for selling products, her abundance of selfies made sense.

Kylie Jenner talks Kylie Cosmetics passion

Kylie spoke to Harper’s Bazaar in 2020 for a rare interview where she discussed her undying love for makeup and gratitude for success. She did an interview from her Kylie Cosmetics offices after a long shoot and talked about her hopes and visions for the future and upbringing.

She explained, “I didn’t think that this could really be my job. I always loved makeup, though. I wanted to watch tutorials.”

Kylie continued, “I would play with my own makeup or my mom’s. I’ve always loved makeup, and I was obsessed with lipstick.”

And it appeared that Kylie’s obsession stuck, allowing her to make a fortune off her appreciation of lips.

The Kardashians Season 2 finale aired this week, and episodes are streaming on Hulu.