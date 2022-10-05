Kylie Jenner shows off undies through tight lace dress

Kylie Jenner is going sheer as she serves up her final Paris Fashion Week looks. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Kylie Jenner just returned home after she served several looks at Paris Fashion Week, but she reminisced on social media about some of her best ensembles, including a sheer black lace outfit by Thierry Mugler.

The reality TV star posted a series of throwback looks on Instagram from preceding days in France, where she served as the unofficial Kardashian-Jenner representative for Paris Fashion Week.

Kylie shared the Instagram carousel with her 370 million fans and followers, and she was rewarded with 2.9 million likes and counting for her efforts.

The Life of Kylie star posed from inside the walls of the luxurious Ritz Carlton hotel in central Paris in couture ensembles, with beautiful makeup and hair looks.

One photo, in particular, saw Kylie turn away from the camera, showing the intricate detailing of her sheer Mugler bodysuit.

She looked over her shoulder with a smile as she showed the asymmetrical shoulders of the backless garment.

Kylie Jenner in black lace Thierry Mugler

The see-through attire showed her underwear, and Kylie pivoted her hip to display the beautifully designed train on the side of the outfit. Kylie’s dark locks were in loose waves which cascaded down her back.

She rocked her signature plump pout and a smile with rosy cheeks.

Behind Kylie, there was antique furniture from the swanky hotel, including an upholstered couch with satin cushions and wall-papered walls with crown molding.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner dominates Paris Fashion Week in designer duds

Kylie put on an impressive show at Paris Fashion Week as she dominated headlines for the entirety of the week. The Kylie Cosmetics founder brought her team of stylists along with her to help create fabulous and one-of-a-kind looks each day.

Plunging necklines were a definite theme for Kylie’s 2022 Paris Fashion Week ensembles.

She started off at Balmain, rocking a white crochet gown to creative director Olivier Rousteing’s show. The minidress was semi-sheer and curve-hugging with a dangerously low neckline.

The mother-of-two was feeling blue in a velvet Schiaparelli dress which hugged her curves and featured a deep neckline.

Kylie rocked a blue and black floral minidress with spaghetti straps and light eyebrows for Coperni.

The mogul wore a curve-hugging off-the-shoulder white dress with bright blue peep-toe boots at a Balenciaga show.

Kylie’s grand finale was the custom black lace bodysuit by Casey Cadwallader of Thierry Mugler.

Although the ready-to-wear season is ending, fans are likely anticipating the next fashion season and subsequent looks.

The Kardashians Season 2 airs Thursdays on Hulu.