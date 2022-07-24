Kylie Jenner shows off tiny waist in skintight spandex months after giving birth￼

Kylie Jenner shows off just how fit she is following the birth of her second child. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kylie Jenner may have experienced a rough patch after giving birth to her second child with Travis Scott but you’d never know by looking at her.

The youngest of the Kar-Jenner clan has been working hard on her post-baby bounce back and she’s been sharing the results with her fans.

Over the weekend, Kylie took to her Instagram Stories to share just how far she’s come. The 24-year-old makeup mogul posted a video of herself on a treadmill and let’s just be straight, she is stunning!

In the short workout clip shared with her 320 million Instagram followers, Kylie wore a taupe-colored sports bra and matching tight leggings.

A black waist trainer pulled tight around her middle made The Kardashians star’s midsection look minuscule as she got her steps in.

It’s clear in the video that Kylie is committed to keeping her frame toned and lean as she gets her workout in.

Kylie Jenner blasted for ‘unnecessary’ use of her private jet

Kylie Jenner is showing off her famous curves but she has yet to speak out after criticism of her private jet use.

Still rich beyond most people’s wildest dreams, the once-dubbed “youngest self-made billionaire” is still rich enough to afford a jet-setting lifestyle – even if she’s just trying to get across town.

That has earned Kylie the ire of many as a recent trip in her jet was caught by wealth-watchers and she was called out for taking her jet in an effort to cut mere minutes from a car ride.

Adding insult to injury, the short flight came right around the same time that Kylie showed off her and boyfriend Travis Scott’s matching rides, captioning the jet photo, “you wanna take mine or yours?”

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott engaged?

After welcoming two children together, The Kardashians fans want to know if Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are engaged.

The pair sparked engagement speculation over the past week after Kylie was spotted enjoying dinner at Craig’s with her famous sisters. Apparently, some thought the famous clan was out together to celebrate a big event – the rumored Kylie and Travis engagement.

The rumors got even more intense after it was claimed that Kylie had put together a wedding registry using code names “Cactus Jack” and “Mother Goose,” according to Page Six.

It didn’t help that another social media account popped up claiming to be Mason Disick with all the deets about a Kylie Jenner engagement.

Kourtney was quick to put a statement out, letting fans know that it was not Mason this time and she also denied that Kylie and Travis are engaged.