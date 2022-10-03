Kylie Jenner shows off major curves in fuzzy pink dress

Kylie Jenner wore a fuzzy pink Balenciaga dress during Paris Fashion Week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kylie Jenner is truly upping the fashion stakes as she enjoys Paris Fashion Week in several designer ensembles.

The Kardashians star has worn a series of stunning dresses this week, including quite a unique one by designer Balenciaga.

Kylie wore a bright pink, fuzzy maxi dress that featured long sleeves and a high neck. The material gave off very early aughts vibes, looking like the once trendy sweaters.

The dress, while fluffy, did show off her curves and definitely drew attention to the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

She paired the look with a pair of futuristic-looking sunglasses that had a white wing shape on the lenses, giving her the appearance of bug eyes.

Her shoes were not visible, and she wore her hair parted in the middle in a low wavy ponytail with pieces of her bangs hanging down in her face.

Despite having sunglasses on, Kylie removed them for the last photo to show off her glam makeup that featured a black and grey smokey eye and a red-brown lipstick that included very high lip liner.

Kylie simply tagged the designer, Balenciaga, in the Instagram post, and it received over 2 million likes, including from her family, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and momager Kris Jenner, as well as Bachelor Nation star Raven Gates.

Kylie Jenner wore a clinging black dress by Balenciaga during Paris Fashion Week

Kylie has been pictured during Paris Fashion Week in a number of high-fashion looks, including another dress by Balenciaga, which she wore in a silver elevator.

Kylie looked the epitome of chic in the clinging black dress that featured long sleeves, a high neck, and black gloves with material hanging down from the sleeves.

She paired the dress with a sky-high pair of black platform boots and slicked her hair back into a low bun.

Her makeup included a smokey eye done with dark brown eyeshadow and a light pink lipstick.

Kylie wore a tight white dress by Acne Studios

Kylie stunned fashion followers on October 3 when she wore an incredibly chic, clinging white dress by Acne Studios.

The dress featured a high neck, long sleeves, and material under the arms that looked like a cape as she lifted them up.

Looking like a model, Kylie stood in the hallway of her Parisian hotel, showing off her curvy physique.

She wore her hair pulled back into a slick bun and drew attention by wearing a pair of white, spikey earrings.

The brand told followers the dress was from the Spring/Summer 2023 collection.